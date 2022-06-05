Sports
3 transfer portal additions that could have an immediate impact
The Auburn football defense isn’t one that’s seen nearly as much turnover as its offense this off-season. While the departures of Roger McCreary, Zakoby McClain and Smoke Monday will be noticeable, the name ‘next man up’ applies to the Tigers’ point prevention unit. Enough critical upperclassmen (Derick Hall, Colby Wooden, Eku Leota) return to the trenches to feel good about the unit repeating what hasn’t been the worst year overall.
The offense is a different story. Several former 4-star and 5-star recruits, including RB Shaun Shivers and three-year starting QB Bo Nix, have left as graduating students. The WR room is also bare following the departures of Kobe Hudson and Demetris Robertson who are departing through the portal and hoping for a spot on the NFL roster as an unwritten free agent, respectively.
There are significant offense gaps to be filled, and because of Bryan Harsin’s coaching term, it may look nothing like the 2021 campaign conclusion.
These 3 additions to the Auburn football transfer portal can fill those foul gaps:
Maroon Football QB Zach Calzada
At this point, it’s far from wishful thinking to call Zach Calzada the supposed starter. Based on the recently released Heisman odds for 2022, it looks like Calzada is the favorite to usurp TJ Finley as Auburn’s QB1.
Since one of the signalers withdrew from the transfer portal, Calzada has the support of fans who simply don’t want to see Finley come in the middle on September 3 against Mercer at the Jordan-Hare Stadium. He may not be as flashy as the other transfer QB, Robby Ashford, but he has SEC experience, beating out 2022 opponents Alabama and Missouri last year.
