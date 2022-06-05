Sports
Tennis: Journalist asks Iga Swiatek shocking question about makeup after winning French Open
Poland’s Iga Swiatek talks to the media after beating Cori Gauff in the French Open final. Photo / Getty
Tennis commentators were stunned when Iga Swiatek was asked about using makeup after winning her second French Open title on Sunday.
Polish tennis star crushed teenage Coco Gauff 6-3 6-1 in the decision to match Venus Williams with the longest unbeaten run by a female player in the 21st century.
Despite her incredible performance, Swiatek was asked by a journalist during her post-match press conference about her physical appearance and whether she wears makeup.
“Out of court, when you go to a party, do you wear makeup?” the reporter asked. “Do you like going elegant and smart and so on?
“Because a lot of players that we’ve seen in the past stood in front of the mirror for hours before going out on court and using the makeup and you look so natural.”
Swiatek replied, “OK. Thank you.”
Tennis broadcaster Catherine Whitaker posted a transcript of the question on Twitter.
Whitaker replied to a Twitter user who suggested the question was valid because it delves into Swiatek’s personality: “Tell me, what do her makeup preferences say about her personality?”
Responding to another person who said that journalists ask athletes “stupid questions”, Whitaker replied: “Actually, they usually (at least here) ask brilliant questions. But these kinds of questions ruin it for everyone.
“I should add, it was one question in an otherwise brilliant press conference. Thoughtful, relevant questions from journalists and thoughtful, insightful answers from Swiatek. That’s what the player and the media deserve.”
Swiatek surpasses Serena’s streak
Swiatek’s winning streak was starting to feel like a burden, she said, with all the attention it got as it grew, all the pressure to keep going, especially with a Grand Slam title on the way.
As good as her forehand is, as skillful as her hit-the-ball early reflexes are, as much as her serve is getting better and better, what Swiatek needed most of all was a way to shut out the noise, ignore all stats and facts. , and to find a way to find match by match, set by set, game by game, point to point, shot to shot.
At the French Open, she did so out of court by reading (Alexandre Dumas’ “The Three Musketeers” was a choice) and on the field by singing in her head (a Dua Lipa song she called a “guilty pleasure” ). Above all, she let her game rule the day. Thanks to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over 18-year-old American Coco Gauff in Saturday’s final, the top-ranked Swiatek leaves Roland Garros with her second championship and a run of 35 games without a loss.
“It’s actually the hardest part of the track, I would say, because at Grand Slams you can see there are a lot of surprises. It’s not easy to deal with all that different atmosphere and pressure,” Swiatek, who is 21 , said after adding this trophy to the trophy she won in Paris in 2020, while being outside the top 50. “For me I felt the baggage. The hardest thing is not to let yourself think about that and overanalyze and not let yourself think about all the numbers and the opportunities.”
Oh yeah. The numbers. They are impressive.
Swiatek has won her past six tournaments. She has won 56 of her last 58 sets. She is 42-3 this season. She won 16 sets 6-0. And her undefeated run is now one better than the best Serena Williams ever had, 34, and equals the longest this century (Williams’ older sister, Venus, had 35 games in 2000).
“I’m doing a little more than Serena did,” Swiatek said, “it’s something special.”
Swiatek has emerged as a dominant figure in tennis, stepping into a gap with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena out of action for nearly a year and three-time major champion Ash Barty announcing in March that she would retire at age 25 and relinquish the No. 1 position.
This allowed Swiatek to rise to the top of the WTA, and she has shown that she is a deserving resident there.
“She manages to handle the pressures well and really stand up for the occasion. And today she seized the opportunity,” said 18th-seeded Gauff, who appeared in her first Grand Slam final and did not drop a set. fall in the tournament. “I do that pretty well too, but today she was just on a different level.”
Gauff is now 0-3 against Swiatek.
“The past few months have been really amazing and you absolutely deserve it,” Gauff told Swiatek, adding with a chuckle, “Hopefully we can play each other in more finals, and maybe I can beat you one of these days.”
On the warmest day of the tournament, with a temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, only a few white clouds in the blue sky in the second set turned into thick, ominous gray clouds, accompanied by a clap of thunder. The game ended after 1 hour, 8 minutes, before the rain came.
Gauff didn’t get off the starting blocks: it was 4-0 in the blink of an eye.
Swiatek broke the serve from the start, with a lot of help from Gauff, who put a forehand into the net, made a double foul and elicited some sighs of “Awwwww” from the crowd, threw a forehand into the net and long pushed another forehand .
Not in all cases of course, but often the spectators at Roland Garros tend to back an underdog or any player for that matter, both of which applied to Gauff. So there was a profusion of cries of “Allez, Coco!” One person yelled, “Coco, you can do it!” There were repeated screams from her ready-made, two-syllable first name.
When things seemed to be getting out of her way, Gauff slapped her thigh or covered her eyes, shook her head, or looked up at her parents in the stands.
What she never did was hesitate or admit anything.
Gauff started the second set by breaking Swiatek for the lone time and then holding on to take a 2-0 lead. Could this turn into a much closer match? Could Gauff Push Swiatek To A Third Set?
No. Swiatek quickly recalibrated and reaffirmed himself, breaking back for 2-all when Gauff’s propensity for miscues returned. Towards the end, Gauff had more unforced errors, 23-16, and fewer winners too: 14 for her, 18 for Swiatek.
Also key to Swiatek’s presence and rapidly budding appearance is her composure on the pitch. She has toured with a sports psychologist, who was in Swiatek’s guest box on Saturday, working on various elements of her professional and personal life.
That includes an emphasis on maintaining focus and setting priorities, such as the determination that she is still too new to this whole Grand Slam title struggle, that she decided it was best to make it to the Champions League football final. in Paris last weekend not to attend , something Nadal did.
Maybe a night out in a few years could be a welcome distraction, Swiatek guessed. For now, Swiatek said, she felt she needed to focus all her attention on tennis.
Why mess with success?
– With AP
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/tennis-journalist-asks-iga-swiatek-shocking-question-about-make-up-after-winning-french-open/WNWAZGONUO55JBNRBGAAEETRUE/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- In response to Chinese attempts to destabilize the region, Anthony Albanese makes an essential trip to Indonesia. June 5, 2022
- Expresso Bollywood report on Asit Sen’s “Safar” June 5, 2022
- College Football World Responds to Michigan’s Rivalry Gift June 5, 2022
- Jet2 boss’ frustration over UK job market and Brexit amid airport chaos June 5, 2022
- Bike fun returns to Greater Victoria’s trio of creekside parks – Vancouver Island Free Daily June 5, 2022