Tennis: Journalist asks Iga Swiatek shocking question about makeup after winning French Open

Poland’s Iga Swiatek talks to the media after beating Cori Gauff in the French Open final. Photo / Getty

Tennis commentators were stunned when Iga Swiatek was asked about using makeup after winning her second French Open title on Sunday.

Polish tennis star crushed teenage Coco Gauff 6-3 6-1 in the decision to match Venus Williams with the longest unbeaten run by a female player in the 21st century.

Despite her incredible performance, Swiatek was asked by a journalist during her post-match press conference about her physical appearance and whether she wears makeup.

“Out of court, when you go to a party, do you wear makeup?” the reporter asked. “Do you like going elegant and smart and so on?

“Because a lot of players that we’ve seen in the past stood in front of the mirror for hours before going out on court and using the makeup and you look so natural.”

Swiatek replied, “OK. Thank you.”

Tennis broadcaster Catherine Whitaker posted a transcript of the question on Twitter.

This is something Iga Swiatek, the world number one and the newly crowned French Open Champion, was asked at her press conference today. Present without comment because there are no words. pic.twitter.com/rGCbA0Kc8k — Catherine Whitaker (@CWhitakerSport) June 4, 2022

Whitaker replied to a Twitter user who suggested the question was valid because it delves into Swiatek’s personality: “Tell me, what do her makeup preferences say about her personality?”

Responding to another person who said that journalists ask athletes “stupid questions”, Whitaker replied: “Actually, they usually (at least here) ask brilliant questions. But these kinds of questions ruin it for everyone.

“I should add, it was one question in an otherwise brilliant press conference. Thoughtful, relevant questions from journalists and thoughtful, insightful answers from Swiatek. That’s what the player and the media deserve.”

Swiatek surpasses Serena’s streak

Swiatek’s winning streak was starting to feel like a burden, she said, with all the attention it got as it grew, all the pressure to keep going, especially with a Grand Slam title on the way.

As good as her forehand is, as skillful as her hit-the-ball early reflexes are, as much as her serve is getting better and better, what Swiatek needed most of all was a way to shut out the noise, ignore all stats and facts. , and to find a way to find match by match, set by set, game by game, point to point, shot to shot.

At the French Open, she did so out of court by reading (Alexandre Dumas’ “The Three Musketeers” was a choice) and on the field by singing in her head (a Dua Lipa song she called a “guilty pleasure” ). Above all, she let her game rule the day. Thanks to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over 18-year-old American Coco Gauff in Saturday’s final, the top-ranked Swiatek leaves Roland Garros with her second championship and a run of 35 games without a loss.

“It’s actually the hardest part of the track, I would say, because at Grand Slams you can see there are a lot of surprises. It’s not easy to deal with all that different atmosphere and pressure,” Swiatek, who is 21 , said after adding this trophy to the trophy she won in Paris in 2020, while being outside the top 50. “For me I felt the baggage. The hardest thing is not to let yourself think about that and overanalyze and not let yourself think about all the numbers and the opportunities.”

Oh yeah. The numbers. They are impressive.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek kisses the trophy after winning the French Open final against Coco Gauff. Photo /AP

Swiatek has won her past six tournaments. She has won 56 of her last 58 sets. She is 42-3 this season. She won 16 sets 6-0. And her undefeated run is now one better than the best Serena Williams ever had, 34, and equals the longest this century (Williams’ older sister, Venus, had 35 games in 2000).

“I’m doing a little more than Serena did,” Swiatek said, “it’s something special.”

Swiatek has emerged as a dominant figure in tennis, stepping into a gap with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena out of action for nearly a year and three-time major champion Ash Barty announcing in March that she would retire at age 25 and relinquish the No. 1 position.

This allowed Swiatek to rise to the top of the WTA, and she has shown that she is a deserving resident there.

“She manages to handle the pressures well and really stand up for the occasion. And today she seized the opportunity,” said 18th-seeded Gauff, who appeared in her first Grand Slam final and did not drop a set. fall in the tournament. “I do that pretty well too, but today she was just on a different level.”

Gauff is now 0-3 against Swiatek.

“The past few months have been really amazing and you absolutely deserve it,” Gauff told Swiatek, adding with a chuckle, “Hopefully we can play each other in more finals, and maybe I can beat you one of these days.”

On the warmest day of the tournament, with a temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, only a few white clouds in the blue sky in the second set turned into thick, ominous gray clouds, accompanied by a clap of thunder. The game ended after 1 hour, 8 minutes, before the rain came.

Gauff didn’t get off the starting blocks: it was 4-0 in the blink of an eye.

Swiatek broke the serve from the start, with a lot of help from Gauff, who put a forehand into the net, made a double foul and elicited some sighs of “Awwwww” from the crowd, threw a forehand into the net and long pushed another forehand .

Not in all cases of course, but often the spectators at Roland Garros tend to back an underdog or any player for that matter, both of which applied to Gauff. So there was a profusion of cries of “Allez, Coco!” One person yelled, “Coco, you can do it!” There were repeated screams from her ready-made, two-syllable first name.

When things seemed to be getting out of her way, Gauff slapped her thigh or covered her eyes, shook her head, or looked up at her parents in the stands.

What she never did was hesitate or admit anything.

Gauff started the second set by breaking Swiatek for the lone time and then holding on to take a 2-0 lead. Could this turn into a much closer match? Could Gauff Push Swiatek To A Third Set?

No. Swiatek quickly recalibrated and reaffirmed himself, breaking back for 2-all when Gauff’s propensity for miscues returned. Towards the end, Gauff had more unforced errors, 23-16, and fewer winners too: 14 for her, 18 for Swiatek.

Also key to Swiatek’s presence and rapidly budding appearance is her composure on the pitch. She has toured with a sports psychologist, who was in Swiatek’s guest box on Saturday, working on various elements of her professional and personal life.

That includes an emphasis on maintaining focus and setting priorities, such as the determination that she is still too new to this whole Grand Slam title struggle, that she decided it was best to make it to the Champions League football final. in Paris last weekend not to attend , something Nadal did.

Maybe a night out in a few years could be a welcome distraction, Swiatek guessed. For now, Swiatek said, she felt she needed to focus all her attention on tennis.

Why mess with success?

– With AP