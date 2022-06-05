No. 16/18 WCWS Softball Preview: vs. Arizona





16/18 Texas (44-20-1, 12-6 Big 12) vs. Arizona (39-21, 8-16 Pac-12) at the Women’s College World Series | June 5 | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Scheme: Sunday 5 June 6 p.m. #16/18 TEXAS vs. Arizona ESPN2 **All times central Place † Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium) Television : The elimination game against Arizona is scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN2 with Kevin Brown (play-by-play), Amanda Scarborough (analyst) and Andraya Carter (reporter) on the phone. Radio : The Texas games are scheduled for radio broadcast via webstream with Andrew Haynes on the phone via this CLUTCH† The broadcast in Texas can also be heard locally on 105.3 FM as part of the Austin Radio Network, supported by the Longhorns’ flagship 104.9 FM The Horn. Basic Knock † Arizona leads the overall series with Texas, 16-8, with 10-6 in neutral places. The two teams have split a few previous WCWS meetings † UT won 1-0 (11 inn.) on June 5, 2005, while UA won 2-0 on June 2, 2006.

† UT won 1-0 (11 inn.) on June 5, 2005, while UA won 2-0 on June 2, 2006. sophomore outfielder Bella Dayton spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as part of the Arizona program † During her two years with UA, the Wylie, Texas native batted .252 over 64 games with 28 hits (five extra-base), 11 walks, 13 steals and 10 RBI’s.

† During her two years with UA, the Wylie, Texas native batted .252 over 64 games with 28 hits (five extra-base), 11 walks, 13 steals and 10 RBI’s. Texas has had at least one runner on base in 13-of-14 WCWS innings in 2022, but stranded a total of 15 † That came back and hurt the Sooners, as UT had at least one runner in all seven innings, but left seven.

† That came back and hurt the Sooners, as UT had at least one runner in all seven innings, but left seven. By taking to the field against Arizona on Sunday, Texas officially plays its 66th match of the 2022 season. That’s the most games ever played by the Longhorns in one year †

of the 2022 season. † In addition to the many day-to-day challenges of being a student athlete, two players from Texas also faced significant obstacles off the field during the 2021-22 school year. Second year short stop Alyssa Washington sadly lost her father Osiris (pronounced oh-SYRE-us) suddenly in August 2021, while sophomore outfielder Alyssa Popelkas mother Jennifer Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer in the 2022 season (now in remission as of May). Both players chose to use their game on the field this year to honor their parents, and remarkably, they both have career years for the Longhorns.

sadly lost her father Osiris (pronounced oh-SYRE-us) suddenly in August 2021, while sophomore outfielder mother Jennifer Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer in the 2022 season (now in remission as of May). Both players chose to use their game on the field this year to honor their parents, and remarkably, they both have career years for the Longhorns. Pitching and defending have been ENORMOUS keys in Texas’ NCAA Tournament run. UT entered the field of 64 with a 3.30 Season Personnel ERA and a .955 field percentage. Over nine NCAA games, Texas holds a 2.03 ERA & a .984 fielding mark †

keys in Texas’ NCAA Tournament run. UT entered the field of 64 with a 3.30 Season Personnel ERA and a .955 field percentage. † Senior second baseman Janae Jefferson possess a program-record 37 career NCAA Tournament hits. She has 20 hits in regional play, 15 in super regional action and now has two WCWS hits after her HR vs. no. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday.

possess She has 20 hits in regional play, 15 in super regional action and now has two WCWS hits after her HR vs. no. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday. Pitcher Hailey Dolcin I’ve been a warrior on the NCAA run in Texas. The senior is 4-3 overall with a 2.24 ERA, five complete games and 24 K’s in 43.2 innings. At one point, she threw 535 pitches over a seven-game span, including two wins at number 11 in Washington and one at number 4 in Arkansas.

I’ve been a warrior on the NCAA run in Texas. At one point, she threw 535 pitches over a seven-game span, including two wins at number 11 in Washington and one at number 4 in Arkansas. Jefferson is closer THREE MORE Texas single-season records † she needs TWO RUNS to break the school career for one season, A GAME/START to break the record for matches/starts in one season and FOUR MORE TOTAL BASE to break the single-season record for total bases.

is † she needs to break the school career for one season, to break the record for matches/starts in one season and to break the single-season record for total bases. Senior C/1B Mary James was ablaze at the plate in the last 18 games, hitting .389 with four doubles, three HR’s and a team-high 20 RBI’s. She also reached base safely in 16-of-18 games and batted safely in 15-of-18 games in that range †

was ablaze at the plate in the last 18 games, hitting † Jacob is Texas’ biggest threat to runners in scoring position. The resident of Carson, California, is currently get a .417 clip (30-for-72) with RISP in 2022 †

is Texas’ biggest threat to runners in scoring position. The resident of Carson, California, is currently † Jefferson continues to excel from the leadoff spot as the three-time NFCA is All-American hitting .468 as the leadoff of every inning in 2022 Go 44-for-94 in those situations.

continues to excel from the leadoff spot as the three-time NFCA is All-American Go 44-for-94 in those situations. The Longhorns are not currently. 1 IN NCAA DIVISION I in doubles with a single season school record 111 eight ahead of second place Louisiana (103). Janae Jefferson currently leads Texas and ranks in the national top five with 22 doubles.

eight ahead of second place Louisiana (103). currently leads Texas and ranks in the national top five with 22 doubles. Jefferson also has a notable NCAA tournament. The product of Humble, Texas is: batted .452 (14-for-31) over nine games with 11 runs, three doubles, four HRs (one more than her regular season total) and a 1,435 OPS †

also has a notable NCAA tournament. The product of Humble, Texas is: † The Longhorns have been prolific in terms of stolen bases in 2022. Texas’ 95 steals are the most in a season since the Texas team set a school record of 126 bags in 2013. & are the fifth most in one season in UT history.

