Langley and Delta organize world U17 hockey tournament – Aldergrove Star





Langley and Delta will host some of the world’s top hockey players under 17 this fall for an international tournament that has been canceled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, Hockey Canada announced the dates and host communities for six events taking place during the 2022-23 season, beginning with the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge November 5-12 at the Langley Events Center and Sungod Arena in North Delta. The tournament features three Canadian teams and five international entries. In early 2020, Hockey Canada considered a joint bid to host the 2021 event in North Delta, Langley and Chilliwack. However, when COVID-19 hit, the pandemic forced the cancellation of that year’s tournament (scheduled October 31 to November 7 in Charlottetown and Summerside, PEI) and put future plans on hold. The event was canceled again in 2021 and replaced by the one-off Capital City Challenge, a six-day tournament featuring three men’s U17 teams and the Canada women’s national team that served as part of the latter’s preparation for the Beijing Winter Olympics two months later. Since its inception in 1986, more than 1,800 NHL draft picks have played in the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (formerly called the Quebec Esso Cup), including stars Patrick Kane, Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Alex Ovechkin. Tickets for the World Junior A Challenge 2022 are now available at hockeycanada.ca/ticketswhile sales dates for the other events are yet to be announced. — with files from Tom Zillich [email protected]

Like us on facebook and follow us Twitter DeltahockeyLangleyNorth Delta

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aldergrovestar.com/sports/langley-and-delta-to-host-world-u17-hockey-tournament/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos