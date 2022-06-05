Sports
Hope Uzodinma plays table tennis at his residence in Abuja (photos, video) – Politics
2 likes 1 share
Supreme Court Tennis
204 likes 8 shares
Despite all the wanton killings and destruction in Igbo land, this one uses his imo statesmen to play table tennis
81 likes 4 shares
I thought he wasn’t healthy?
4 likes
Save the governor
19 likes
Amotekun terrorists are bombing their fellow yorubas in churches and en masse here you show us a criminal playing table tennis.
24 likes 5 shares
Puskas†
Supreme Court Tennis
I’ll report you to the mods
23 likes 1 share
Mmm, Igbos!!
2 likes
Karlovych†
Mmm, Igbos!!
What do you have to say about the 50 yoruba worshipers killed by Amotekun terrorists this morning?
Please I need a short answer, I have things to do.
32 likes 2 shares
I’m sure I’m going to beat this guy up for table tennis.
3 likes
Some said he had died.
See how a governor’s house looks unkempt and dirty. This man is really a man is dirty. Emeka iheadia is finally vindicated about how this man used the deputy governor’s house back then.
11 likes
So this is news?
At his residence in Abuja so they are all going to buy real estate with public money
11 likes 2 shares
Like it or not, he will rule you for 8 solid years like OkoroHAUSA did…
1 like
What state is that?
Supreme Court Governor playing tennis in his own court. What metaphor is this?
8 likes
Puskas†
Supreme Court Tennis
Tougher comrade! more difficult!!!!
8 likes
He plays table tennis, I fight taekwondo, we are all in the game and playing sports. This is not news please, see him dirty house.
1 like
JUSTICE FOR THE WORSHIPERS AMOTEKUN KILLED FROM MORNING
1 like
smh
3 likes
Thanks for this news
1 like
Bunch of thieves.
3 likes
1 like
3 likes
If you don’t get a home for Abuja as a politician, you are a local champion
6 likes
COURT
GOVERNOR!!!!!!!!!
4 likes
5 likes
Abuja Governor of Imo . State
2 likes
Peter Obi is not like our regular politicians, he is motivated by well-meaning Nigerians, as governor of Anambra state he has only awarded contracts to qualified contractors regardless of your country of origin. As long as you’re skilled, he’s good to go. He’s for the masses and not for his fellow politicians, which is why other politicians terrify him because they don’t see themselves getting anything from him if he wins.
The masses are his strength, for him it’s not just about the Igbo presidency, but the fact that Nigeria is becoming a great country.
He is the only person who can win and you can be sure that he will not have too much baggage. He has international support. Being the chairman of the Nigerian governor’s forum of a party like Apga tells a lot about him
There are many other presidential candidates from the Southeast, but none are as good as Peter Obi. They are all criminal. Rochas was chosen under Apga’s platform because of the way Peter Obi projected Apga to the southeast at the time…..
4 likes
4 likes
Sources
2/ https://www.nairaland.com/7162828/hope-uzodinma-plays-table-tennis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shah Rukh Khan: Karan Johar’s party leaves more than 50 guests infected with Covid June 5, 2022
- Saline’s softball season ends in heartbreaking fashion June 5, 2022
- PM Modi to launch Jan Samarth portal June 5, 2022
- Qureshi warns govt of toughest reaction if Imran Khan arrested – Pakistan June 5, 2022
- The Denizen Theater in New Paltz presents “Grounded” from June 9 – Daily Freeman June 5, 2022