Joe Root Reaches Century as English Seal Wins New Zealand in First Test | England v New Zealand 2022

Hang the bunting, roll out the trestle tables and peel the cellophane from the scotch eggs. Englands summer is underway with a first Test victory since last August and, as Joe Root drew Tim Southee for four to complete the job, the sense of help was palpable up on the home team’s balcony.

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum barely knew each other before being paired as captain and head coach, but they will hope the hug they shared is the first of many. Roots unbeaten 115 an innings of pure class and the stat of one win in 17 Tests that brought them together can be parked.

In the middle, completing a 277 chase to take down New Zealand by five wickets, Root looked emotional. The captaincy had clearly taken its toll, even as his form remained stellar, and the Yorkshireman later described it as an unhealthy relationship towards the end. As such, this will likely be an inning he remembers with particular fondness when he finally hangs up his bat.

The same is probably true for when Root Southee put in a few runs in the leg side and saw his 77 turn into his 26th Test century overnight. These two runs also made him only the second Englishman to have 10,000 test runs and at 31 and 157 days old, the exact same age as Alastair Cook when he reached this milestone, was just an extra fun fact to throw into an already intoxicating mix.

Getting his side across the line without any wobble through a straight score of 120 with Ben Foakes Paddington to Roots Elizabeth and finishing 32 if not out will be the main source of pride though. The fourth morning had started pregnant with opportunities England needed 61 runs, New Zealand five wickets for their first win over Lords since 1999 and there was moisture in the air after early showers. The spotlight was on and both sides knew an early strike would expose a long tail.

Joe Root and Ben Foakes led England to victory at Lords. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

But for all these murky circumstances and the apparent pressure on a side that had endured a victorious winter, what followed was like a quiet Sunday morning stroll in nearby Regents Park. The old ball didn’t wave to New Zealand and once Root and Foakes got off to a light-hearted, winged start, the tourists quickly realized that their own fight back from 45 to seven on opening day would likely be in vain.

However, it would go a long way to claim that this is a bend for England, given the identity of the architects. While Matt Potts enjoyed a promising seven-wicket debut, this was a victory that built on the genius of Root, the enduring skills of Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson, plus a half-century of dynamism that turned Stokes into the pursuit that was blessed with the luck of being thrown into the infancy of a no-ball.

A stronger perennial like the top three will take longer to fix. It was remarkable to see McCullum flanked by Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope on the final morning for some words of encouragement, but at least there’s a significant rise in their fieldwork through attitude and execution. Popes’ direct blow to Colin de Grandhomme during the team’s game-changing hat-trick hit by Broad on day three was a wicket deserved by England’s sharper focus in this division.

In many ways England just had to cross the line here, not just to see the Stokes-McCullum axis start on a positive note, but in the knowledge that New Zealand, the reigning world champions, is much better than their rusty opening day with the bat. After another stumble early in their second innings, Kane Williamson’s side clawed its way back through Daryl Mitchell’s stellar 108 and an equally formidable 96 from Tom Blundell.

Kyle Jamieson, who finished with six wickets in the match, promises to be a continued threat throughout this series with his extra bounce and abundant skill.

Mitchell and Blundell’s 195-strong stand was a case of bolstering tourist support, something England must materialize among their own group to claim real progress. That said, Foakes’ performance with the gloves and then the bat made for a satisfying home debut. This was also a first test win for Surrey’s matinee idol since his debut run in Sri Lanka in 2018, while Potts and Matt Parkinson were rewarded for a freeway race on day one.

But this was mostly Roots day, making its way into its first century, floating into the fourth innings of a Test, unfolding a succession of boundaries at the end and delighting the crowd after these final strokes, all the pursuit in less than 15 overs on the fourth morning. According to the message that appeared on the big screen, their tickets will be fully refunded.

It was also an immediate return to Stokes’ instructions that Root should completely divert his mind from the tensions of tactics and man-management of the past five years and concentrate solely on continuing his extraordinary form. Stokes, against whom the results now go, was also the first to greet Root when he entered the Long Chamber, their friendship undiminished even if the captain’s baton has now passed.