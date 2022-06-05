Rafael Nadal: ‘This trophy means everything’ | ATP tour

Rafael Nadal made history again at Roland Garros on Sunday, climbing to his 14th title in the French capital and a record-breaking 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall.

After his win over Casper Ruud at Court Philippe Chatrier, the Spaniard revealed that his triumph in Paris was one of the most emotional and significant wins of his career.

“For me, this trophy again next to me means everything. [It] has been [an] emotional victory, no doubt. Unexpected in some ways. [I am] very happy,” Nadal said at his post-match press conference. †[It] it was a great two weeks. I played from the beginning and improved every day. Finish [by] play a good final. [I am] super happy and can’t thank everyone enough for the support since the first day i got here. [It is] very emotional.”

The 36-year-old, who now has a record 112-3 on the clay court, struggled with a chronic foot injury in his defeat to Denis Shapovalov in Rome just over three weeks ago.

However, Nadal was not to be denied in Paris, where he passed Top 10 stars Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev en route to a first ATP Head2Head meeting with Casper Ruud. However, the 14-time champion admitted that it is an injury that is causing him problems.

“During the tournament I didn’t want to talk about the foot. I said I would speak after the tournament, and now I can speak because I wanted to focus on my tennis and respect my rivals…I’ve been able to play these two weeks under extreme conditions,” said Nadal. with injections on the nerves to sleep the foot, which is why I was able to play these for two weeks.

“Because I have no feeling in my foot, because my doctor could give anesthetic injections on the nerves. That takes away the feeling on my foot. But at the same time it’s a big risk in terms of fewer feelings, a slightly greater risk of twisting your ankle… Roland Garros is Roland Garros, of course. Everyone knows how much this tournament means to me, so I wanted to keep trying and give myself a chance here.”

Nadal admitted that while the situation is unclear, he is aiming for a solution so that he can compete at Wimbledon later in June.

“I don’t know how to say the treatment in English exactly, but [I am] I’m going to get a radiofrequency shot on the nerve and try to burn the nerve a little bit and create the impact I’m having on the nerve now for a long time,” Nadal said. “We’re going to try that. If that works, I [am] is going to keep going. If that doesn’t work then [it is] to go [to] be a different story.”

The Spaniard, who said he will continue to play as long as he feels comfortable and happy on the track, has now extended his lead over Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Grand Slam title race. The Serb and Swiss are tied for 20 major titles, while Nadal has 22 Slam crowns.

Still, the former world No. 1 said it’s not the records that motivate him, but the love he has for the sport, which he started playing professionally in 2004.

“It’s not about being the best [in] history. It’s not about the records. It’s about what I do. I like to play tennis. And I love the competition,” said Nadal. “As I’ve said a few times in the past, and it’s not something I repeat, it’s not something I don’t feel for me, we have achieved our dreams. , Roger, Novak, we have achieved things that we probably never expected.

“What drives me to continue is not the competition to try to be the best or win more Grand Slams than the others. What drives me to keep going is the passion for the game, live moments that stay with me forever, and playing in front of the best audience in the world and the best stadiums.”

Unlike the Spaniard, who took part in his 14th final in Paris, Ruud played in his first Grand Slam championship match. The champion was full of praise for his opponent, who has been training at Nadal’s academy in Mallorca since September 2018.

“Casper is a great player. He will be fourth in the [Pepperstone ATP] race [To Turin] now. Very high position in the ranking, which gets better every year because in the past he was only a great player on clay,” said Nadal. “Now he is winning titles and also fighting for the most important events on the other surfaces.

“That is the most important thing in sport for me. The value of the daily work, he has it. He’s improving all the time, and even if today was probably a tough day for him, I’m sure he’s very proud and his team is very proud of him… I’d love to see him with a trophy in the future. ‘