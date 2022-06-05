Ludhiana | Jarkhar Academy, Friends Club seal berth in Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival final





In the senior category, Jarkhar Hockey team defeated Kila Raipur 5-4 to qualify for the finals of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival to be held in Jarkhar village, Ludhiana.

While Jarkhar Academy and Friends Club Roomi sealed their berth in the senior category final on Saturday, Chachrari Hockey Center and Amargarh Hockey team advanced to the sub-junior category final on Day 8 of the Olympic Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival to be hosted by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust in Jarkhar village. In the senior category, Jarkhar Hockey team defeated Kila Raipur 5-4 to advance to the final. Initially, the game finished 6-6, but the Jarkhar team that left three goals in the first quarter made a strong comeback and managed to even the game. Jarkhar team took the lead in the penalty shootout. In another nail-biter, Friends Club Roomi Batchmate Club defeated Sahnewal 7-6. Meanwhile, Grass Round Academy, Chachrari, won 4-2 in Jarkhar Academy’s first sub-junior semi-final. In the second match, which previously ended 3-3, Nankana Sahib Public School defeated Rampura Chhanna, Amargarh, HTC Hockey Center, Rampura, 3-1 in the penalty shootout. Successfully subscribed to the newsletter Close story Less time to read? Try Quickreads

