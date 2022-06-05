Tennis-It’s déjà vu! Nadal destroys Ruud for 14th French Open title, 22nd Slam

By Sudipto Ganguly

PARIS (Reuters) -Rafael Nadal regained his aura of invincibility on clay on Sunday by brutally crushing Casper Ruud to lift the French Open trophy for an incredible 14th time and close the gap at the top of the list of all-time Grand Slam winners for men to increase .

Norwegian Ruud became the latest victim in a long line of challengers who have tried unsuccessfully to beat the Spaniard in the Roland Garros final since Nadal won his first red clay title in 2005.

There was a sense of déja vu as the Spaniard, who turned 36 on Friday, completed a 6-3 6-3 6-0 thrashing on a balmy afternoon in Paris to maintain his 100% success rate in the championship round on the clay court major.

In the past 12 months, Nadal has considered retiring due to his battle with a chronic foot problem, had to sit on the sidelines for six weeks after sustaining a stress fracture to a rib in March and wasn’t sure if he could. would be able to compete in Paris after struggling with his foot in Rome.

For the past two weeks, rumors have been circulating that the ‘king of the clay’ would make his final appearance at Roland Garros.

“I don’t know what may happen in the future, but I will keep fighting to try and continue,” Nadal said in his victory speech at Court Philipp Chatrier, where he received the biggest applause of the afternoon from the stands.

Despite all the trials and tribulations he endured in the build-up, no one could prevent Nadal from winning the Musketeers’ Cup for a record-breaking 14th time. The win means Nadal is now halfway through the Grand Slam calendar for the first time in his career, having also won the opening major of the year at the Australian Open.

OLDEST CHAMPION

Nadal passed compatriot Andres Gimeno as the oldest Roland Garros champion in men’s singles. The result showed once again that even if he is less than 100% fit, he is still a mountain too steep to conquer on the red clay of Roland Garros.

The win also gave Nadal a record-breaking 22nd Grand Slam title, putting him twice more than world number one Serbian Novak Djokovic and Switzerland’s Roger Federer in the men’s race for most major titles.

He received a standing ovation as he walked into center court under a cloudy sky as a boisterous crowd brightened the atmosphere with drums and trumpets.

The Spaniard, who has a statue erected in his honor in the gravel arena in western Paris, got the party started early for his fans.

The duo had never played a competitive match before Sunday, but they have beaten each other at the Spanish academy in Mallorca before and Ruud said he had never won a practice set against his idol before.

That record remained unchanged on Sunday.

LASTING BEGINNING

Nadal, who is 13 years older than the Norwegian, got off to a blistering start as he sped to a 2-0 lead with a fantastic forehand passing shot that gave him the first break of the game. But for all his experience, there were still nerves for the Spaniard as he squandered his early advantage with two unforced errors on his forehand and two double errors.

Nadal’s vicious topspin forehand soon found his reach, however, and he began to put pressure on Ruud’s backhand to secure a break and galloped to a 4-1 lead before securing the opening set.

Ruud leveled up at the start of the second, sparing three breakpoints to hold the serve in the opening game and receiving praise from his opponent as he stormed across the field to drop a shot and make it a winner.

The Norwegian soon broke Nadal to lovingly take the lead for the first time in the match.

The pause seemed to excite Nadal.

The Spanish fifth seed wiped out his lead in the next game and Ruud didn’t win a game from a 3-1 lead in the second set.

Nadal was now all in the mood to put on a show and he redeemed Ruud on his second championship point with a backhand winner down the line, finishing the game in two hours and 18 minutes.

“We all know what a champion you are and today I got to feel what it’s like to play against you in the final and it’s not easy,” said Ruud.

“I’m not the first victim, I know there have been many.”

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)