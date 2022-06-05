Sports
Tennis-It’s déjà vu! Nadal destroys Ruud for 14th French Open title, 22nd Slam
By Sudipto Ganguly
PARIS (Reuters) -Rafael Nadal regained his aura of invincibility on clay on Sunday by brutally crushing Casper Ruud to lift the French Open trophy for an incredible 14th time and close the gap at the top of the list of all-time Grand Slam winners for men to increase .
Norwegian Ruud became the latest victim in a long line of challengers who have tried unsuccessfully to beat the Spaniard in the Roland Garros final since Nadal won his first red clay title in 2005.
There was a sense of déja vu as the Spaniard, who turned 36 on Friday, completed a 6-3 6-3 6-0 thrashing on a balmy afternoon in Paris to maintain his 100% success rate in the championship round on the clay court major.
In the past 12 months, Nadal has considered retiring due to his battle with a chronic foot problem, had to sit on the sidelines for six weeks after sustaining a stress fracture to a rib in March and wasn’t sure if he could. would be able to compete in Paris after struggling with his foot in Rome.
For the past two weeks, rumors have been circulating that the ‘king of the clay’ would make his final appearance at Roland Garros.
“I don’t know what may happen in the future, but I will keep fighting to try and continue,” Nadal said in his victory speech at Court Philipp Chatrier, where he received the biggest applause of the afternoon from the stands.
Despite all the trials and tribulations he endured in the build-up, no one could prevent Nadal from winning the Musketeers’ Cup for a record-breaking 14th time. The win means Nadal is now halfway through the Grand Slam calendar for the first time in his career, having also won the opening major of the year at the Australian Open.
OLDEST CHAMPION
Nadal passed compatriot Andres Gimeno as the oldest Roland Garros champion in men’s singles. The result showed once again that even if he is less than 100% fit, he is still a mountain too steep to conquer on the red clay of Roland Garros.
The win also gave Nadal a record-breaking 22nd Grand Slam title, putting him twice more than world number one Serbian Novak Djokovic and Switzerland’s Roger Federer in the men’s race for most major titles.
He received a standing ovation as he walked into center court under a cloudy sky as a boisterous crowd brightened the atmosphere with drums and trumpets.
The Spaniard, who has a statue erected in his honor in the gravel arena in western Paris, got the party started early for his fans.
The duo had never played a competitive match before Sunday, but they have beaten each other at the Spanish academy in Mallorca before and Ruud said he had never won a practice set against his idol before.
That record remained unchanged on Sunday.
LASTING BEGINNING
Nadal, who is 13 years older than the Norwegian, got off to a blistering start as he sped to a 2-0 lead with a fantastic forehand passing shot that gave him the first break of the game. But for all his experience, there were still nerves for the Spaniard as he squandered his early advantage with two unforced errors on his forehand and two double errors.
Nadal’s vicious topspin forehand soon found his reach, however, and he began to put pressure on Ruud’s backhand to secure a break and galloped to a 4-1 lead before securing the opening set.
Ruud leveled up at the start of the second, sparing three breakpoints to hold the serve in the opening game and receiving praise from his opponent as he stormed across the field to drop a shot and make it a winner.
The Norwegian soon broke Nadal to lovingly take the lead for the first time in the match.
The pause seemed to excite Nadal.
The Spanish fifth seed wiped out his lead in the next game and Ruud didn’t win a game from a 3-1 lead in the second set.
Nadal was now all in the mood to put on a show and he redeemed Ruud on his second championship point with a backhand winner down the line, finishing the game in two hours and 18 minutes.
“We all know what a champion you are and today I got to feel what it’s like to play against you in the final and it’s not easy,” said Ruud.
“I’m not the first victim, I know there have been many.”
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)
Sources
2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/tennis-nadal-destroys-ruud-win-161759964.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shah Rukh Khan: Karan Johar’s party leaves more than 50 guests infected with Covid June 5, 2022
- Saline’s softball season ends in heartbreaking fashion June 5, 2022
- PM Modi to launch Jan Samarth portal June 5, 2022
- Qureshi warns govt of toughest reaction if Imran Khan arrested – Pakistan June 5, 2022
- The Denizen Theater in New Paltz presents “Grounded” from June 9 – Daily Freeman June 5, 2022