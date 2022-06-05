2022 IndyCar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix: Will Power holds Alexander Rossi a second behind for the win

Will Power came to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix and was the only Team Penske driver not to drive his car onto Victory Lane this season.

That changed at IndyCar’s final event on Sunday at the temporary 2.35-mile street circuit at Belle Isle Park, when the Australian used a three-stop strategy, running the primary Firestone Black tires in his first two stints before hitting the softer alternate Reds put on and hold onto the finish line to hold off Alexander Rossi.

Rossi also followed a three-stop strategy, but started the race on alternate tires before switching to the harder compound black tires with the idea of ​​having more tires at the finish to charge up.

And it almost worked. The power came out after his final pit stop with a 16 second lead which, with 14 laps to go, had dropped to 12, and with nine laps to go it was just 11.5 seconds as Rossi kept pushing.

With seven laps to go, Power was one second slower per lap and the lead was less than 10 seconds, as the Team Penske driver also had to deal with lap traffic, saving tires and fuel. Rossi had none of those limitations as he marched on and tried to chase Power.

But Rossi just didn’t have enough race left at the end, he got on the line within a second of Power and finished second.

Unofficial Top 10