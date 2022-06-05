Wisconsin Badgers Football: Off-Season Graham Mertz Musings

I think at this point we’ve all made up our minds on Wisconsin Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz. There are many fans who are waiting and hoping for someone to take his QB1 position because they think he stinks and there are many others who see the potential in Mertz to become one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten and, talent, the country.

Hell, some of those fans are the same person! Who the hell let one writer post all three of these posts on this website?!?

While those points of view are two vastly different ends of the Quarterback spectrum, I think we can all agree that Mertz is probably somewhere in the middle, but just wasn’t good enough during his time in Madison.

The thing about Mertz that gives me some hope for next season is the fact that he’s now on the bill for four seasons, but has only played in 21 games (19 as a starter). That’s less than two seasons worth of games and leads me to believe there’s even more to Mertz than he’s shown.

Between getting COVID during the 2020 season and then a string of minor, nagging injuries in 2020 and 2021, Mertz has only been really, 100% healthy during the first start of his career against Illinois. This doesn’t excuse his poor playing, and Mertz would be the first in line to tell you that, but it does give some reasons why his playing wasn’t at the level anyone would want.

Many people like the idea of ​​Graham Mertz more than the reality of Graham Mertz. Jacob Keppen (@Jacobkeppen) June 4, 2022

So where does that leave us?

For starters, we have many areas for Mertz improvement. Let’s talk about the turnovers first, because there is no faster way to lose a game than by consistently turning the ball over. Mertz was very bad at ball security last season. His 3.9% interception rate was the highest (meaning it was the worst) in the Big Ten and ranked fourth in all of FBS football. Not to pile on, but Mertz also fiddled with the ball five times, taking second place in the Big Ten.

The quarterbacks who were worse than Mertz played for UNLV (2-10 record), UConn (1-11 record), Texas State (4-8 overall) and Tulsa (7-6 overall). Not the company you want to be with, especially when two of the QBs had more touchdowns, higher completion percentages, and higher yards per attempt than Mertz.

Graham Mertz is back in Wisconsin for another year but needs to make improvements across the board. Mertz’s deep ball goal percentage last year ranked 511th out of 513 qualified QBs in the past five seasons. pic.twitter.com/iIcDZjGb6v CFB Filmzaal (@CFBFilmRoom) June 2, 2022

If you look at Mertz’s price stats from last season, he was a bottom four signal caller in the Big Ten:

59.5 completion rate; shared fourth worst

6.9 meters per attempt; shared fourth worst

3.5 touchdown percentage; third worst shared

3.9 interception rate; worst

121.3 QB rating; only fifth worst (with 1.2 points)!

Again, the company he kept statistically was terrible. you had you Rutgers and Northwestern and ::shudders:: Iowa quarterbacks all at the bottom of the conference.

Mertz wasn’t fired a ton last season, but he wasn’t good with pressure (as can be seen in the tweet above) and usually didn’t make the right decision when pressured. It took a few games last year to grow the offensive line, and both Mertz and the big boys showed improvement as the year went on, but Mertz will face some good to great Big Ten defenses every year. all they have to do to win is just get near him and a foul will ensue.

What Mertz needs to do is start making better decisions under pressure. In all fairness, some of those decisions can be made or thrown into the ninth row of the stands. Something that young QBs often struggle with is the desire to play on every snap. That is never going to happen and will likely result in something bad for the offense.

This off-season, Mertz has lost some of his top goals, while Jake Ferguson, Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis have all moved on. However, he has a young and talented group of receivers ready to make a name for himself and the ceiling is much higher there than last season. Chimere Dike will be the number 1 target, while youngsters Markus Allen and Skyler Bell impressed at the end of last season. Throw converted cornerback Dean Engram and UCLA transfer Keontez Lewis into the mix and you have some exciting, albeit unproven, options that are rife.

Ferguson’s loss is huge, but the Badgers have a number of players who, if healthy, can try to fill the void left by the current Dallas Cowboys tight end left. There’s also, of course, a stud that carries Braelon Allen back and an offensive line with a new look that will take some of the pressure off the passing game.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Wisconsin has a new Offensive Coordinator (Bobby Engram) and QB graduate assistant (Keller Chryst) this year who have brought new ideas to the table and it sounds like they worked on a lot of little things with Mertz to improve his game.

Unlike last season, where Penn State was first on the schedule and our lady and Michigan followed in the third and fourth weeks, the Badgers start this season with FCS Illinois State, a center of the Pac-12 Washington State and an absolutely horrible team from the state of New Mexico. Wisconsin and Mertz should be 3-0 and confidently heading for a September 24 date with the Ohio state Buckeyes in Columbus.

This season is a make-or-break for Graham Mertz and the game against the Buckeyes is a potential legacy determinant. Has Mertz made enough changes to his game and the Badgers made enough changes to his attack to get the talented, but underperforming, Signal Caller on the right track?