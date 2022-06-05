Max Watchmaker, Ben Brandel-Alex Deubel win WIAA tennis titles





While University Schools Max Watchmaker made it look easy, Arrowheads Alex Deubel and Ben Brandel made history. The duo became the first boys’ tennis champions at a school known for winning a few trophies. The seniors scored five victories in the three-day tournament before completing the stretch with a straight set win over Sun Prairie senior Jacob Baldwin and sophomore Nikko Vilwock in the Division 1 doubles final of the WIAA individual state tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Watchmaker carried the flag for Milwaukee-area singles players. His straight set victory over Dominican senior Teddy Wong in the Division 2 singles final saw University School its first tennis champion since 2015. Watchmaker finished 21-2. He played the best tennis I’ve ever seen him play. By far, said University School coach Matt Flack. He didn’t drop a set. He dropped no more than three games in a match. He simply imposed his will on his opponents. Watchmaker defeated Wong for the second time this season. When the two met on May 24, Watchmaker allowed only five games in a straight-set win. This time he recorded a 6-1, 6-2 victory. That win was preceded by a 6-0, 6-2 win over East Troy senior Dayne Lindow. Lindow upset Watchmaker in the semifinals last year when Watchmaker nursed a sore hip that limited his mobility. This year the game plan against Dayne was to be patient and when Max got the chance to come out and be really aggressive, he did, Flack said. Watchmaker was the No. 1 seeded in Division 2. Deubel and Brandel were the No. 3 seeded in Division 1. The big win of their tournament run was a comeback win over Neenahs Nolan Kubiak and Khaled Saleh in the semi-finals. Vilwock and Baldwin were a No. 4 seed beating defending champion and No. 1 seed, Brookfield East seniors Reed Scullen and Henry Irwin, in the semifinals. Deubel and Brandel scored a 6-1, 6-2 win over Vilwock and Baldwin in the final to finish the season 22-2. The win capped a two-year period in which they reached the podium every season; they were sixth last year The moment was extra special on Saturday because they both also graduated from high school. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of them and what they have accomplished in the past four years,” Arrowhead coach Russ Trimble said in an email. Their hard work and dedication really paid off.

