England men defeated in thriller with nine goals





England 3

Nick Bandurak (28 FG); Stuart Rushmere (38 PC, 51 FG) Netherlands 6

Derck de Vilder (1.18 FGs); Tjep Hoedemakers (24, 44 FGs); Jorst van der Hair (47 FG); Dennis Warmerdam (59 FG) Netherlands men won against England in a nine-goal thriller in London. The visitors led 3-0 after 24 minutes and although England fought back to close the gap to both 3-2 and 5-3, the Netherlands’ ruthlessness proved decisive for the goal. Stuart Rushmere scored two of England’s goals – the second a fine individual effort, while Nick Bandurak also produced a very neat finish after a great job from Peter Scott. So while the Netherlands deservedly took the points, England showed resilience and stoicism to stay in the game and will look to their final Pro League games of the season with optimism; Belgium the visitors in fourteen days. England: Payne (GK), Creed, Albery, Nurse, Rushmere, Goodfield, Condon, Calnan, Wallace (C), Ramshaw, Bandurak

Subs (used): Griffiths, Sloan, Ward, Roper, Scott, Turner

Sub (unused): Mazarelo (GK) Report

As in Saturday’s game, the Netherlands flew out of the traps and this time they had a lead of just 37 seconds as Derck de Vilder drove in the 1-0 to stun the hosts. England reacted well though and Zach Wallace almost scored with a rocket of a shot after controlling a high pass. Before the first quarter was over, England saw a series of penalty corner attempts being averted, while Holland’s Terrance Pieters and England’s Chris Griffiths both had the goal. Early in the second quarter Phil Ropers was palmed off a reverse goal by Maurits Visser in the Dutch goal. England worked hard to create chances, but were hit with an absolute thunderclap of a second goal as De Vilder again drove in the 2-0; really unstoppable. England must have been disappointed with the way the Netherlands came in third when Tjep Hoedemakers stole possession between the home defense and ran into the D to blast past Ollie Payne. However, the home side didn’t drop their heads and Peter Scott danced superbly down the left side to create a chance for Nick Bandurak, which he completed with confidence. In the second half and England continued to apply pressure and achieved their second with a very neat Stuart Rushmere finishing from a corner in 38 minutes. But they were hit with a sucker punch just before the end of Q3, when Hoedemakers volleyed home fantastically after being found in space. When Jorst van der Hair made it 5-2 early in the final quarter of the minute England would have been forgiven for thinking the match was over but once again they showed great stoicism and quality as Rushmere produced and finished a brilliant run with seven minutes to go. England went on and Visser had to produce a great stop in the closing minutes to keep Phil Ropers out of a corner. With England going to eleven outfielders, Dennis Warmerdam was able to run clear to score into an unguarded net and seal all three runs for his side. So a great game ended 6-3 for the visitors, and while obviously it wasn’t the result we wanted, England showed resilience and are now looking to Belgium’s visit in a fortnight’s time as the conclusion of their Pro League campaign.

