



wrestling | 6/5/2022 14:30:00 PM GENEVA, Ohio – During a successful weekend of wrestling at the U23 World Team Trials, a pair of Gophers qualified for the U23 World Championships as both Michial Foy and Aaron Nagao won their brackets to earn a World Team spot. The action kicked off on Friday morning with the Greco-Roman league, as Michial Foy won his weight class at 87 kilograms to earn his spot in the U23 World Team. Foy, who was a late addition to the 87kg field, started the day with three wins and reached the best-of-3 final against Vincent Baker, including a technical fall in the quarter-finals and a fall over the top league in the semi-finals. . In the final against Baker, Foy would fall 5-3 in match one but score a point the rest of the way and win the final two matches with a pair of dominant 8-0 technical falls en route to the gold medal at 87 kilograms. The promotion would continue through Saturday and Sunday with freestyle competition, with Aaron Nagao and Jake Glivac marked the weekend as the Gopher teammates each rolled through the 61 kilogram class to meet in the best-of-3 final with a World Team spot on the line. Both boys took a combined 11-0 en route to the final series, with each wrestler taking a number of notable wins throughout the tournament. Nagao would beat a pair of NCAA qualifiers in Brody Teske (Northern Iowa) and Dylan Shawver (Rutgers), while Gliva would take three straight wins against Jace Koelzer (Northern Colorado), Julian Chlebove (Arizona State) and Julian Tagg (South Dakota ). State). When the 61-kilogram final kicked off, it was Aaron Nagao who got the best of his fellow Gopher teammate, earning a 12-2 technical fall in match one, followed by a 13-6 win in match two to secure his spot on the world team. While both Foy and Nagao won their World Team Trials classes this weekend, USA Wrestling’s criteria do not automatically guarantee a World Team as the highest-ranked, age-appropriate athlete of the 2022 Senior Men’s Freestyle National Team (winner from Final X, Final X runner-up or 3rd overall senior athlete through the 2022 Senior Men’s Freestyle World Team Trials) can choose to take the spot. However, in both weight divisions, none of the national team members were of age to drop back into the U23 squad, giving both Foy and Nagao a chance to make the team this weekend. Now, both men will prepare for the U23 World Championships later this fall, taking place October 17-23 in Pontevedra, Spain. Other notable Gopher appearances this weekend included a trio of freestyle place winners, featuring Garrett Joles third with 97 kilograms, Drew Roberts sixth places at 70 kilograms, and Michial Foy double shift over the weekend to finish eighth at 86 kilograms. Results U20/23 World Team Trials (full brackets) Here† U23 Greco-Roman

77kg – Buy Carlson : DNP (2-2 Record)

87kg – Michial Foy : Champion (5-1 Record) U23 freestyle

61kg – Aaron Nagao : Champion (7-0 Record)

61kg – Jake Glivac : 2nd place (6-2 Record)

65kg – Hunter Eisch : DNP (0-2 Record)

65kg – according to father : DNP (4-2 Record)

65kg – Vance VomBaur : DNP (4-2 Record)

70kg – Drew Roberts : 6th place (5-3 Record)

70kg – Benn Lunn: DNP (2-2 Record)

70kg – Sebas Swiggum : DNP (4-2 Record)

74kg – Nathan Fuller : DNP (2-2 Record)

86kg – Michial Foy : 8th place (5-3 Record)

86kg – Jared Kratiger : DNP (3-2 Record)

86kg – Sam Skills : DNP (3-2 Record)

97kg – Garrett Joles : 3rd place (4-1 Record)

125kg – Keaton Kluever : DNP (3-2 Record) U20 freestyle

70kg – Blaine Brenner : DNP (0-2 Record)

92kg – Gabe Nagel : DNP (1-2 record)

125kg – Bennett Tabor : DNP (2-2 Record)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2022/6/5/wrestling-foy-nagao-make-world-team-as-competition-wraps-at-u23-world-team-trials.aspx

