Sports
‘I couldn’t leave it in the car or on the cricket pitch’ Root happy to let go of England captaincy
Joe Root admitted that the England Test captaincy had begun to negatively affect his personal life after starring in his first international without a skipper against New Zealand.
Root stepped down as red-ball skipper following the series’ defeat to the West Indies, leaving England with just one win in their last 17 tests.
Ben Stokes was then appointed to lead his country in the longest format, with New Zealand great Brendon McCullum tasked with transforming England’s fortunes in the five-day game.
The homeland of the new leadership pair was England’s first task of the new era, and it was Root’s familiar face who performed at the crucial moment in the first Test.
Root became only the second England batter to score 10,000 runs in the longest format with an unbeaten 115, leading Stokes’ side to chase 277 and take a 1-0 series lead in the three-game series.
Yorkshireman Root is also the 14th player to reach that milestone, achieving the feat at exactly the same age as his former teammate and captain Alastair Cook, 31 years and 157 days.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Root’s focus was a lot on the impact of not having to stress the captaincy in his first test without skipper duties.
“It was hard to step down as captain, but I gave it all, every bit of myself in it and it started to have an unhealthy effect on the rest of my life,” he said.
“I couldn’t leave it in the car or on the cricket pitch. It wasn’t fair to myself or my family and I want to enjoy my cricket. It’s a role that takes so much energy and you can tell by Ben.”
The century was also Root’s first in the fourth innings of a Test game, and he was pleased to deliver for both England and Stokes.
“I threw everything on it” [captaincy] and I was determined to help change this team. But I realized at that time at home that it should be a different way,” he told reporters.
“I’m really excited to do that now, to do everything I can to help Ben change this team and make it the force it should and can be.
“I will do everything I can to help England win test matches and be a side that people love to watch and be proud of.
“It got to the point where it was time for someone else to take charge. I really threw everything on the roll. I’m proud of the way I tried to do that.”
Meanwhile, former Australia Test captain Mark Taylor believes Root can surpass Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 15,921 runs in red ball internationals.
“Root has at least five years to go, so I think Tendulkar’s record is very achievable,” Taylor told Sky Sports.
“He hits as good as I’ve seen him hit in the last 18 months to two years.
“He’s in the prime of his career, so there’s over 15,000 runs ahead of him if he stays healthy.”
Sources
2/ https://www.sportsmax.tv/cricket/cricket-international/item/100506-i-couldn-t-leave-it-in-the-car-or-at-the-cricket-ground-root-happy-to-release-england-captaincy-shackles
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Imran Khan boils the pot in Pakistan – News June 5, 2022
- Cops’ remarks against women’s outfits rage June 5, 2022
- Sadiq Khan says Brexit is the cause of airport chaos. June 5, 2022
- Google’s Chrome team appreciates retrofitting temporary memory safety in C ++ June 5, 2022
- Disney actor sentenced to two years in prison for planning sex with underage girl June 5, 2022