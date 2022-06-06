‘I couldn’t leave it in the car or on the cricket pitch’ Root happy to let go of England captaincy

Joe Root admitted that the England Test captaincy had begun to negatively affect his personal life after starring in his first international without a skipper against New Zealand.

Root stepped down as red-ball skipper following the series’ defeat to the West Indies, leaving England with just one win in their last 17 tests.

Ben Stokes was then appointed to lead his country in the longest format, with New Zealand great Brendon McCullum tasked with transforming England’s fortunes in the five-day game.

The homeland of the new leadership pair was England’s first task of the new era, and it was Root’s familiar face who performed at the crucial moment in the first Test.

Root became only the second England batter to score 10,000 runs in the longest format with an unbeaten 115, leading Stokes’ side to chase 277 and take a 1-0 series lead in the three-game series.

Yorkshireman Root is also the 14th player to reach that milestone, achieving the feat at exactly the same age as his former teammate and captain Alastair Cook, 31 years and 157 days.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Root’s focus was a lot on the impact of not having to stress the captaincy in his first test without skipper duties.

“It was hard to step down as captain, but I gave it all, every bit of myself in it and it started to have an unhealthy effect on the rest of my life,” he said.

“I couldn’t leave it in the car or on the cricket pitch. It wasn’t fair to myself or my family and I want to enjoy my cricket. It’s a role that takes so much energy and you can tell by Ben.”

The century was also Root’s first in the fourth innings of a Test game, and he was pleased to deliver for both England and Stokes.

“I threw everything on it” [captaincy] and I was determined to help change this team. But I realized at that time at home that it should be a different way,” he told reporters.

“I’m really excited to do that now, to do everything I can to help Ben change this team and make it the force it should and can be.

“I will do everything I can to help England win test matches and be a side that people love to watch and be proud of.

“It got to the point where it was time for someone else to take charge. I really threw everything on the roll. I’m proud of the way I tried to do that.”

Meanwhile, former Australia Test captain Mark Taylor believes Root can surpass Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 15,921 runs in red ball internationals.

“Root has at least five years to go, so I think Tendulkar’s record is very achievable,” Taylor told Sky Sports.

“He hits as good as I’ve seen him hit in the last 18 months to two years.

“He’s in the prime of his career, so there’s over 15,000 runs ahead of him if he stays healthy.”