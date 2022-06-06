Rafael Nadal’s French Open title pushes him higher in tennis pantheon

Placeholder while article actions are loading

When Rafael Nadal stormed into the tennis world by winning the French Open in 2005, the consensus was that he was one of the others in the long line of great clay players, men who could dominate on the red surface of Roland Garros, but were often vulnerable on the ground. faster surfaces. Ivan Lendl and Mats Wilander, truly great clay-court (and hard-court) players, never won Wimbledon. On the other hand, Hall of Famers Pete Sampras, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg could never figure out the red clay.

Bjorn Borg, who won six times in Paris, also won Wimbledon five times but never the US Open or Australian Open. Rod Laver won on grass and clay and no doubt would have played on hard courts if majors had been played during his career. Laver could have won if he played on an ice rink.

Sampras won 14 major titles, but never reached the final in Paris. Before Sampras came, Roy Emerson held the record for men’s Grand Slam singles titles at 12.

On Sunday Nadal won there for the 14th time in Paris† His record in the French Open final is 14-0 after his crushing 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 victory over Casper Ruud. 23-year-old Ruud led 3-1 in the second set before Nadal took his game to another level, winning the last 11 games of the match. The Norwegian didn’t play badly in the first two sets, but didn’t stand a chance. Winning Nadal in Paris in the tournament final on Sunday is just as assured as summer rain in London. It is inevitable.

This time, Nadal’s toughest game came in the quarter-finals, where he won a classic over four hours from fellow great Novak Djokovic. That match should have been the final, but no one in tennis ever thinks. so Nadal, who has been missing time this year due to injuries, was the number 5 seed because God forbid anyone would not follow the rankings.

Placing Nadal No. 5 in Paris is like telling Tiger Woods to go play the minor league Korn Ferry Tour after he won his first Masters with 12 shots.

In any case, Nadal proved long ago that he was much more than a clay court specialist. His win on Sunday was his 22nd Grand Slam title, putting two ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer. If you were to hold the final vote today for the greatest player of all time, Nadal, who turned 36 on Friday, would be number 1.

Stats are overused, but a handful of Nadals numbers are beyond breathtaking. He is 112-3 at Roland Garros, but he has also won eight majors on the red clay: two Australian Opens, two Wimbledons and four US Opens. That’s as many majors as icons Connors, Andre Agassi and Lendl who each won total and one more than McEnroe.

The most fascinating thing about all this is that last fall the title of greatest player ever was more or less relinquished to Djokovic. He had beaten Nadal on his way to victory in Paris in June and had gone on to win at Wimbledon in July, tying him three points with Nadal and Federer on 20 big wins.

Federer turned 40 in August and had lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in straight sets, including 6-0 in the third. He then announced that he needed knee surgery again and hoped to play in 2022. He still hasn’t played, and as McEnroe noted on Sunday’s NBC broadcast, there’s a good chance we’ll never see him in a major championship again.

After his loss in the 2021 semi-final to Djokovic at Roland Garros, Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon and the US Open with a recurring foot problem. Many wondered if perhaps his career was over too.

Djokovic’s path to a 21st big win and record in big wins seemed clear. He was 34, healthy and went for a Grand Slam calendar in New York. His two big rivals were older and injured. But then Daniil Medvedev beat him in the US Open final, and his refusal to be vaccinated amid the pandemic saw him expelled from the Australian Open.

Nadal then came from two sets behind in the Australian Open final against Medvedev to become the first man to take 21 major wins. Sunday he came to 22 and, apparently, at 36, he is still counting. He is now halfway through a Grand Slam on the calendar, a feat not accomplished in the men’s league since Laver did it in 1969, at a time when three of the four majors were still played on grass.

Djokovic, who has won six times at Wimbledon, will no doubt be ready to take him down there. And although Nadal won one of the two best matches of all time (along with McEnroe-Borg in 1980) in the 2008 All England Club final, grass is still the hardest surface for him because he can’t wear out his opponents like he does. does in Paris and to a lesser extent in New York and Melbourne during shorter rallies and competitions.

That’s a discussion for another day. Sunday was a day to enjoy Nadal’s extraordinary career, his ability to come back time and again, either through injury or from a point where his opponent seemed to be in control. That’s the greatness of Nadal: you can take him down, but it’s almost impossible to get him out.

At some point late in the Sunday game, as Nadal went through his meticulous pre-point routine, towel drying his hand and racket, walked to the precise point where he wanted to receive, wiped his forehead and then, And last but not least, in position to receive NBC’s, Dan Hicks commented on the consistency of that intricate routine.

But once the point kicks in, Mary Carillo said, what he does is very simple.

Indeed it is: hit the ball, then hit it again and again and again until the point is won. We’ve seen it for 17 years, and while its matches sometimes seem to last forever, it never gets old.

What’s more, in a sport that has often lacked grace in its champions, Nadal has never been anything but merciful in victory and defeat. He concluded his victory speech on Sunday by thanking the fans in French, which the crowd adored. He is as charming as he is brilliant.