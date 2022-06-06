News | Hockey NSW





Hockey NSW is saddened by the loss of one of our oldest living members, Joan Stilgoe, who passed away peacefully in her sleep late last month after a short illness. Joan has been involved with Hockey NSW since 1949 as a player, umpire, coach, selector, volunteer and administrator. She volunteered at local, state, and Olympic hockey events, as well as in her local community. Joan was a member of the Archives/History Committee established in 1980 to cover 100 years of women’s hockey in NSW from 1908 to 2008. These records are now kept for prosperity in the NSW State Library. She and her husband Ralph were awarded an OAM Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division in 2017 for services to sport and the community. Joan was awarded the Life Membership of Hockey NSW in 1979 for her dedication to the sport. She was also a Life Member of Sutherland Shire Women’s Hockey Association. Hockey NSW extend our deepest condolences to Joan’s family at this difficult time. In 2019, former CEO David Thompson spoke to Joan when he presented her with an HNSW Life Member badge. She was kind enough to answer the following questions about her hockey time. 1) What is your earliest memory of your introduction to hockey? I was 15 and in the Girl Guides when I beat Marjorie Jackson (The Lithgow Flash) in the Girl Guide Athletic Championships. The Athletic Association tried to persuade me to join them, but my guide captain and at Dover Heights School, my English teacher (Sheila Copp) said, “Running is a very lonely sport, come to hockey – it’s a team game – and I’ll see you in my club Gumnuts.” On a Saturday afternoon I played all three games of varying degrees – if they were short. I had so many experienced players coaching me on the A team and my halfback Gloria Willoughby was an army officer who guided me like a robot In the A class team some Australian players were Tory and Nancy Wicks, Sheila Copp are some, who encouraged me and I went to Easter camps and also to coaching sessions at Rushcutters run by Mr. Simkins ( simmy). 2) What is your fondest memory of your hockey trip? I’ve had the pleasure of playing, coaching and refereeing in Australia and abroad and the great times and the friendships made are still strong. There have been so many fond memories, but I think the most precious was when I played with my two daughters – Gayle and Lynda At the Evergreens Club – who won two ‘A’ Class Metropolitan Championships. 3) What would a junior player look forward to in hockey? There is so much to suggest, but above all try to learn the skills of the game and enjoy the company of your teammates and play to enjoy and respect others.

