Sports Events in Singapore (May 30

Kyra Poh, indoor skydiving world champion in Singapore. (PHOTO: Mark Teo/Red Bull Content Pool)

SINGAPORE Here is an overview of sporting events and developments in Singapore over the past week (May 30 to June 5):

17 new athletes for spexScholarship program

The Sport Excellence Scholarship (spexScholarship) program welcomed 17 new athletes from eight sports in the year 2022 cohort, bringing the total number of spexScholars to 76 athletes in 24 sports.

For the first time since the launch of the spexScholarship in 2013, the program includes more athletes from team sports and supports an athlete competing in a sport not included in the major Games – indoor skydiving world champion Kyra Poh.

“Indoor skydiving is still considered a niche sport in the region, which is why I am incredibly grateful to have received the spexScholarship, which will provide me with more holistic support as an athlete,” the 19-year-old said in a press release. on Tuesday (May 31).

The 2022 cohort will include the men’s bowling team, along with the men’s and women’s table tennis teams.

A total of 49 nominations have been received by the Singapore Sport Institute (SSI), from which the new athletes have been selected. Of the rest of the 59 spexScholars, 34 had their contracts renewed from the previous cycle, while the remaining 25 athlete contracts had not yet been renewed.

Lions fall 0-2 to Kuwait in friendly match

The Singapore men’s national football team was defeated 0-2 by Kuwait in a friendly match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (June 1).

In the first game of new head coach Takayuki Nishigaya, the Lions played well but failed to capitalize on their chances, scoring each half against Fahad Al-Reshidi (39th minute) and Yousef Nasser Al-Sulaiman (87th minute). ).

Despite the loss, Nishigaya said: “The players tried what I demanded and I’m happy to see that. We were able to win the ball with our high pressure; at the same time, we often lost the ball in the middle, so we have to improve in keeping the ball.

“I believe in our strikers and if we can create good chances like today, we will definitely score the goals.

Story continues

The Lions will participate in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Bishkek from Wednesday (8 June). They will face Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday, Tajikistan on Saturday and Myanmar on Tuesday.

Top Malaysian, Indonesian Shuttles for Singapore Open

The Singapore Badminton Open announced Monday (May 30) that Thailand Open and Malaysian Asian champion Lee Zii Jia, as well as Indonesian stars Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie, will compete in the $370,000 (S$509,000) tournament starting September 12. ). until July 17.

The trio’s participation – along with Denmark’s No. 1 Viktor Axelsen, World No. 3 Anders Antonsen and Singapore’s No. 10 Loh Kean Yew – means more than half of the world’s best male players have already registered for the Open.

Both Malaysia and Indonesia will also be represented by their best men’s doubles. Indonesian duo Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and third duo Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan will participate, along with Malaysian duo Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.

Crocodile Challenge Cup sees largest participation

More than 350 youth rowers took part in the Crocodile Challenge Cup, which concluded on Sunday (June 5). This is the highest participation in the tournament since its inception in 2011.

Here are the winners:

Primary 1 & 2 girls singles: Jayna Feng (Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School)

Primary 1 & 2 boys singles: Zhu Yixi (Maha Bodhi School)

Primary school 3 & 4 girls singles: Zhang Yi Han (Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School)

Primary 3 & 4 Boys Singles: Zane Ong (Ngee Ann Primary School)

Primary 5 & 6 girls singles: Loy Ming Ying (Elias Park Primary School)

Primary 5 & 6 Boys Singles: Benaiah Seah (Pei Chun Public School)

The winners of the P5/P6 singles events win a foreign training camp or tournament.

Singapore Football League first season begins

The first edition of the Singapore Football League (SFL) started on Saturday (June 4). Formerly known as the National Football League, the league was renamed the SFL in 2020 but was unable to take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SFL will see a round-robin format running from June to October, with eight and ten teams competing in Division 1 and Division 2 respectively. Matches will be played at Choa Chu Kang Stadium, Clementi Stadium, Jalan Besar Stadium, Hougang Stadium and Toa Payoh Stadium for Division 1 teams, while Division 2 matches are held at Bedok Stadium, Choa Chu Kang Stadium and Woodlands Stadium.

At the end of the season, the bottom two Division 1 teams are relegated to Division 2, while the bottom two Division 2 teams are relegated to the Island Wide League (IWL). Conversely, the top two teams in Division 2 and the IWL will be promoted to Division 1 and Division 2 respectively.

Have a sporting event to tell our users? Email us at [email protected] Please provide as much detail as possible in your email, including videos and photos.