90 Days Until Iowa Hawkeyes Football: Brian Allen





The next step in the countdown to the start of the Iowas 2022 football season is a freshman defensive lineman who joined the Hawkeyes in the spring. Brian Allen freshman Lake in the Hills, IL (St. Thomas More (Conn.)) 64, 250 pounds 2022 Projection: Reserve Defensive End Allen was a fall addition to the Iowas 2022 class after a bit of whirlwind recruiting for the defensive end. Originally committed to the home state of Illinois and Bret Bielema, he resigned and saw his recruiting profile soar with offers from Oregon, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Iowa, among others. He chose Iowa over the Ducks on December signing day after being given a waiver to commit to Iowa due to the previous role of Jason Mansons, director of player development at St. Thomas More. Now your profile doesn’t come out of nowhere like All counted 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss among his 44 senior season tackles. It was quite a jump from his previous seasons where he had just 40 tackles (six sacks) in three seasons. The production upswing and impressive burst and hand placement made him a 4-star recruit, according to Rivals. As one of three defensive linemen in the class, his early entry could allow him to line up with some of the younger guys currently on the roster (Deontae Craig and Max Llewellyn) and save some playing time. get into a backup role. His weight has already increased about 10 pounds since he came to campus, so he seems to be making progress in that regard. A successful freshman campaign would look like continued development off the field, allowing him to see the field a few times while keeping his red shirt. If the smoke clears for him, he could be competing for a starting role in 2023.

