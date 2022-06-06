Palat scores late, Lightning defeated Rangers 3-2 in Game 3 | Hockey





TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Ondrej Palat scored with 42 seconds left as two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday to narrow their Eastern Conference final deficit to 2-1 . Palat’s goal, after a handy pass from Nikita Kucherov, capped off a comeback that began after Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals in just over two minutes into the second period to put the Rangers 2-0. Faced with the prospect of trailing 3-0 in a series that started with a few losses on the road, the Lightning rallied with Kucherov scoring on the power play in the second period and Steven Stamkos firing a shot past goalkeeper. Igor Shesterkin from the left shot circle early in the third. Game 4 is Tuesday night, with New York still in a position to come within one win of its first trip to the Stanley Cup final since 2014. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for the Lightning. Artemi Panarin had two assists for the Rangers, and Adam Fox and Zibanejad had primary assists on power-play goals as a result of a pair of penalties drawn by Shesterkin in the second period. Tampa Bays Corey Perry was called for the cut on the first, and Riley Nash went into the penalty area for interference before Kreiders’ goal made it 2-0 midway through the period. Lightning coach Jon Cooper cited poor puck management and lack of sense of urgency as factors in Tampa Bay that started the series slowly after a nine-day layoff that the defending champion earned with a second round of the Presidents Trophy-winning Florida Panthers. Neither mattered as the Lightning fell behind by two goals on Sunday. Shesterkin finished with 48 saves, but the Rangers missed a chance to regain control when Kucherov was awarded a four-minute penalty for high-stick Zibanejad with just over nine minutes left. In fact, New York lost the man advantage when Jacob Trouba was subsequently penalized for tripping Tampa Bays Alex Killorn. Shesterkin made save after save to keep the Rangers from falling behind, but couldn’t get his gauntlet high enough to stop the winner from Palats. Tampa Bay, which had lost no consecutive playoff games in three years before dropping Games 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden, recovered from a 3-2 deficit to win its first-round series against Toronto in seven games. The Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the regular season, before running into trouble against the Rangers. New York has also shown in these playoffs its ability to recover from adversity. The Rangers bridged a 3-1 deficit by beating Pittsburgh in the opening round, then recovered from losing their first games on the road and trailing Carolina 3-2 before winning another tough run of seven games to take the lead. to reach the final of the East. NOTES: Lightning Brayden Point missed his sixth straight game with a lower body injury. He has not played since leaving the lineup during Tampa Bay’s Game 7 first-round victory over Toronto. … The Rangers lost to the Lightning for the first time this season. They came in 5-0 against the defending champions on Sunday, taking three of their regular season wins. More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

