Table tennis. Clment Le Marc, master Saint-Divy – Table tennis













National Tournament Saint-Divy With a total of more than 260 players and 920 tables, Valy Ldan’s hall was packed for three days for this 12th edition of the national tournament. From Saturday, the organizers proposed eight individual tables. The main category of the day (players ranked up to n700) saw the opposition between two ex-partners of RP Fouesnant, Rivonavalova Rakotozafy and David Martin. At the end of a very high quality game, it is Finistrien who wins. Here he signs his first individual success of the season. Among the ladies, it is the young local hopeful Audrey Viennot who wins the title. After reaching the Guipavas final ten days ago, she concluded an extraordinary fortnight against the promising Bigoudne table tennis player Elaia Canevet. Marc confirms against Morvan This Sunday, place for elite events, with entry to the running of nationally numbered athletes. The somewhat depopulated women’s field ensured a clean victory for the Loperhetoise Lonie Perchoc. She outranks the competition by more than 400 points. As for the gentlemen, the surprise of the day is the trump cards of Benjamin Riou of TT Landivisiau. Author of several achievements, most notably against Monjour and then against David, he reached the semi-finals of the main competition and the final of table B. In the Queen’s event, the final hoped for by the general public took place between the leader of the Saint-Divyen club, Quentin Morvan, and the regional vice-champion of 2022, Clément Le Marc. Winner in Brittany Landerneau, Le Marc again measured his opponent and won this new edition. Monday, continuation and end of the competition with seven new individual categories. Rankings Saturday. 1300 1899 points: 1. Clment Bourget (AC Plrin), 2. C. Saillor (Saint-Divy STT), 3. T. Leveque (AC Plrin), 4. B. Beugin (CEP Saint-Nicolas Aliermont). 1600 and 700: 1. Rivonavalova Rakotozafy (RP Fouesnant), 2. D. Martin (Nantes TT), 3. T. Charpentier (Sporting Paris 20 TT), 4. C. Saillor (Saint-Divy STT). Finines 500 799 points: 1. Audrey Viennot (Saint-Divy STT), 2. E. Canevet (Pongistes Bigoudens), 3. I. Hallegouet (Saint-Divy STT), 4. A. Le Breton (Folclo TT). Sunday. 500 1950 points: 1. Samuel Dinot (Villemomble), 2. B. Riou (TT Landivisiau), 3. B. Beugin (Saint Nicholas), 4. A. Gaillard (RP Fouesnant). Open all series: 1. Clment Le Marc (RP Fouesnant), 2. Q. Morvan (Saint Divy STT), 3. T. Charpentier (Paris 20TT), 4. B. Riou (TT Landivisiau). Open fminin: 1. Lonie Perchoc (TT Loperhet), 2. M. Mortreux (St Herblain TT), 3. Elise Pilven (TT Loperhet), 4. A. Viennot (Saint-Divy STT).

