



Former Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev claimed it’s high time that the Indian team’s top batting unit, made up of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul change their approach in the shortest form of the game. This year’s T20 World Cup takes place in Australia and the Men in Blue have not yet done their job if they are to stand a chance of winning the elusive trophy. Speaking of the same, Kapil said that Rohit and Kohli should perform. †They have a great reputation and there is enormous pressure on them, which should not be the case. You must play cricket fearlessly. These are all players who can hit with a stroke rate of 150-160† †If you need them to score points, they all get out. When it’s time to take off (in the innings), they’re out. And that increases the pressure. Either you play anchor or you play striker, Kapil Dev said on the YouTube channel Uncut. “And if not, you have to change the players” – Kapil Dev There are plenty of openers available to the Indian team with an intentional mindset required for the T20 format. If Rahul and Rohit stick to the same routine, they can be replaced well. †If you’re talking about KL Rahul, if the team tells him to play the whole 20 overs and you come back with a score of, say 60, no out, you’re not doing your team justice. I think the approach needs to change.† †And if not, you have to change the players. A big player is expected to make a big impact. Having a great reputation is not enough, you also have to deliver great performancehe continued. Also Read – Joe Root enters 10000 Test Runs Club with remarkable century, becoming only second English cricketer after Alastair Cook to achieve feat

