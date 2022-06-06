Response to 2023 QB pledge to attend another school

2023 QB commit Chris Parson was a hot topic among FSU football fans this spring. The long-standing union had a misunderstanding this spring when a five-star QB Dante Moore visited Tallahassee.

However, Parson and the FSU technical staff communicated and got things back in good order. Parson visited Tallahassee in the spring and had recruited others to join Tribe23. However, the FSU football coaching staff offering two new QB goals recently brought him back as a hot topic among FSU fans.

To Parson’s credit, he didn’t react the way he did the first time, but other schools might view the FSU offering other quarterbacks as an opportunity to see if Parson was open to communication. A few schools offered Parson after FSU offered the two new QB targets, and he posted the offers to his Twitter account.

That was nothing new, as Parson posted offers he had received in January while committed to the Noles. Parson was back on campus for FSU’s first camp in June, participating in drills, stating that he and the coaching staff were on the same page and that he was aware they would be offering other quarterbacks.

I thought Parson visiting Tallahasee was a good sign, and he said all the right things. He spoke with NoleGameDay after FSU camp Saturday:

“I’m talking to the coaches so we both understand what’s going on,” Parson said. “As long as we’re good, that’s all that matters. I’m here, so it must be pretty good.”

Parson writes a blog for NoleGameDayand they’ve learned that he plans to unofficially visit the state of Mississippi next weekend.