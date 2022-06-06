Photos: Meet tennis legend Rafael Nadal .’s wife





MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – APRIL 17: Rafael Nadal of Spain waves to the crowd after his straight set victory against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in their second round match during day four of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club on April 17, 2019 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Tennis legend Rafael Nadal continues to make history. On Sunday, Nadal captured another French Open title, taking his career Grand Slams number to 22, extending his lead on the all-time list. Nadal is now 14-0 in the French Open finals. The Nadal household is sure to celebrate in a big way this weekend. Rafa is married to Maria Francisca Perello. The happy couple married in 2019. MADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 18: Ana Maria Parera, Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello attend the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Rafa Nadal Foundation at the Italian Consulate on November 18, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jose Oliva/Europa Press via Getty Images) Europa Press Entertainment/Getty Images PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 31: Box of Rafael Nadal of Spain with his Sebastian Nadal, his girlfriend Xisca Perello, his sister Maria Isabel Nadal, his mother Ana Maria Parera during day 10 of the 2022 French Open, second tennis Grand Slam of the year at Stade Roland Garros on May 31, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by John Berry/Getty Images) John Berry/Getty Images Rafa and María have reportedly been together since 2005. The couple became engaged in January 2019 and married later that year. Congratulations Rafa on a beautiful 2022!

