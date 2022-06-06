PDP national secretary advises stakeholders to invest in young people through sport





The National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has advised stakeholders to invest in youth through sport. At the inaugural edition of the Table Tennis Championship competition organized by the Imo State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), the sponsor and former senator who represented the Imo East senatorial district pointed out that the one thing that society is developing rapidly is adoption of young people in state leadership. Anyanwu, represented at the Championship in Bashylike Sports Arena Owerri by the Director General of the Divine Mandate Movement, Prof. Protus Nethan Uzoma, praised SWAN led by Rot. Everest Ezihe for organizing the event described it as a good talent show. He expressed his delight at how the youth are getting involved in programs that are able to unify the state and keep them reasonably occupied, and urged others to get involved anyway to see the need to of sport to be relevant in society. He said: “If kidnappers, armed robbers and prostitutes had been caught in time, as Senator Anyanwu now wants to identify them, they might not have indulged in crime and other social vices.” IN CASE YOU MISS THIS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE While describing the sponsor, Senator Anyanwu, as a man of varying abilities, he insisted that what sets him apart from other politicians was his exceptional belief in social order and the rule of law. He therefore urged the winners not to be discouraged by the current bad economic situation in the country and also advised them to be focused, courageous and committed in pursuing their dreams through sports. Meanwhile, the students of Government Secondary School Owerri Ugochukwu Onwuzuruike and Ifeanyi Onwuzuruike took the first positions in both senior and junior categories in the latter competition, while Holy Ghost College, Owerri took home the third position.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribuneonlineng.com/pdp-national-secretary-advises-stakeholders-to-invest-in-youths-through-sports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos