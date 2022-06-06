Aaron Finch, Steve Smith under pressure by Tim David

The holiday season is over and Australia’s male cricketers will be back in action from Tuesday evening (11:30pm AEST), kicking off a packed run of matches over the coming months.

Sri Lanka Australias tour begins with the first of three T20s, followed by five ODIs and two Test matches over the next five weeks.

So how have the Aussies performed, what’s on the agenda and who needs to get the most out of this tour?

The answers to those questions, and more, can be found below in our Australian State of Play!

Watch Australia’s Tour of Sri Lanka. Any T20, ODI and Test Match Live & On-Demand on Kayo. First T20 begins June 7, 11:30 p.m. AEST. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free †

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Lords honor the GREAT Warnie | 01:26

HOW MANY GAMES ARE THERE?

The tour starts with a feast of cricket with white balls. Three T20s will be played in just five days before five more ODIs are played in Colombo and Kandy. The teams will then head to Galle, where a series of two tests will conclude the five-week tour.

June 7: First T20, Colombo

June 8: Second T20, Colombo

June 11: Third T20, Kandy

June 14: First ODI, Kandy

June 16: Second ODI, Kandy

June 19: Third ODI, Colombo

June 21: Fourth ODI, Colombo

June 24: Fifth ODI, Colombo

June 29 – July 3: First Test, Galle

July 8-12: Second Test, Galle

WHAT ON THE HORIZON?

More white ball cricket and a lot.

The Sri Lanka tour kicks off one of the busiest runs ever for the men’s national team, who will also play whiteball series against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, India, the West Indies and England in the coming months.

Zimbabwe and New Zealand are ODI series that are important in their own right for winning, but also for points in the inaugural Cricket World Cup Super League.

Series against India, West Indies and England will be T20 matches leading up to the Australian World Cup title defense on home soil in October-November.

The Australian tour of Sri Lanka is when preparations for that defense really begin, while there is also the matter of the ODI World Cup in India in 2023 that will be on the minds of selectors.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Australia will defend its World T20 crown in October-November. Source: Getty Images

HOW DO THE AUSSIES PERFORM IN WHITE BALL GAMES?

Since winning its first T20 world crown in the UAE last year, Australia has played just six T20s, five of which were at home to Sri Lanka. The other came in a three-wicket away win against Pakistan.

Australia’s strength hasn’t really been tested in the 20-over arena since the World Cup. Sri Lanka was understrength, cycling through 18 players in five matches, while Australia only lost the last match despite experimenting heavily with its XI.

A one-off T20 against Pakistan also included another XI for Australia.

This month’s T20 series against Sri Lanka is therefore the first time Australia has come close to its strongest XI in the shortest match format in nearly seven months. Even then, it will still miss Pat Cummins competing for the ODIs and Adam Zampa missing the paternity leave series.

Those are significant absences while long-term hiatus, combined with foreign terms, will be sure to provide a tougher test for Australia’s T20 side.

In terms of ODI cricket, Australia has played just six times since early 2021; three games against the West Indies in the Caribbean and three against Pakistan in Lahore.

Those matches turned out to be a mixed bag. With an empty lineup, Australia won the 2021 series against the West Indies 2-1, but lost 1-2 to Pakistan in April.

Australia will have a stronger line-up for this month’s ODIs as the group embarks on the long road to the 2023 World Cup.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Australia defeated Sri Lanka in a home T20 series in February. Source: Getty Images

WHAT HAVE SELECTIONS LOOKED LIKE?

New to being crowned world champions, Australia has enjoyed experimenting and giving some of its first-string stars some much-needed rest.

Australia has drafted a whopping 21 players in T20 cricket since the World Cup and that number doesn’t even include champions David Warner or Mitch Marsh.

The change of focus opened the door to exploring other options.

Josh Inglis, suggested as the eventual replacement for Matthew Wades, played six games and averaged 35.80. Watched for a future opening role, Ben McDermott also starred in six and averaged 21.00, while Travis Head returned to play his first T20I in nearly four years – and could also be an option at the top of the order.

Test stars Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green made their T20I debuts and still have plenty of time to develop into real players of all sizes. But the bulk of the chopping and changing was done by the bowlers.

Kane Richardson returned to the XI with Ashton Agar for four and three games respectively, while Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis were among the other names to take a point.

Nevertheless, no one did enough to give the selectors a real headache for when all four Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa are available again.

It was much the same at the ODI arena in March, when Australia was willing to use some of the names listed above, along with leg spinner Mitchell Swepson and veteran Jason Behrendorff.

WHO IS THREATENED?

The bowlers, outside of the aforementioned quartet, are under a state of constant pressure given the strength of their competition.

Starc had some heat after the World Cup after a 0-60 goal in the final, but got back into shape over the summer to win the Allan Border Medal. Hazlewood was comfortably Australia’s best in the World Cup, taking 11 wickets at 15.90, while a player of Cummins talent and leadership is pretty much impossible to lose when available. Meanwhile, it would take an alien run from a tweaker to see Zampa not make an immediate comeback in the XI when he becomes available, given his dominance since falling at the 2019 World Cup.

Sams, Dwarshuis, Behrendorff and Ellis have all missed the cut and will not be seen in Sri Lanka.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Aaron Finch is not good at handling the bat. Source: AFP

Both Richardson and his namesake Jhye will perform in some capacity during the T20s, as will Swepson as a cover for Zampa. Agar has been named in both T20 and ODI squads and has little competition for time in the latter format with no Zampa present, or Swepson chosen. Abbott has been selected in the T20 squad but faces stiff competition for a bowling spot, especially with fast bowling all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Marsh.

In reality, those names are most likely vying for World Cup roster spots, with Australia unlikely to mess with a winning XI formula so soon after winning the title.

That said, there is one big, genuine concern on the other side of the order.

Captain Aaron Finch has come in all shapes and sizes and his bad form can no longer be ignored.

Finch has previously recovered from the depths of a form slump ahead of the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Selectors will likely give the right-hander every chance to turn things around for the World Cup, but with his footwork and confidence in all sorts, the road back to the top could be a long one. Another mediocre tour and that road only gets more treacherous.

Australia will certainly still rotate to some degree during the white ball games, but Warner, Marsh, Maxwell, Stoinis and Wade are all still closed.

AND STEVE SMITH?

He’s also a lock, although there are some additional concerns worth addressing.

Smith’s talent is undeniable, but there is a growing debate about the value of an anchor or fix-it role in T20 cricket.

This came to a head during February’s Sri Lanka series, in which Australia regularly failed to rack up impressive totals, while Smith averaged only 11.50 in his two innings and struck at 100.00.

The late great Shane Warne doubted Smith’s validity at the time on the T20 side.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Shane Warne was among those who questioned Steve Smith’s position in Australia’s T20 side. Source: Getty Images

If you have Smith as Mr Fix-It, if he’s still there at the end then Wade or Stoinis might not get a hit meaning Australia can’t post that huge score… you can these guys, these power hitters , don’t waste these supplies, he said. These guys have to be there.

Asked if Australia needs an anchor or just aggressive batters, Warne said: I think it’s seven (batters) going for it, I don’t think you need an anchor anymore.

And that’s nothing against Steve Smith, he’s one of our best hitters ever, but in this form of the game, the way T20 is played, it’s all about boundaries.

Those on the other side of the fence will point to the early stages of the World Cup.

In a crucial turn many have forgotten, Smith helped Australia get out of jail against South Africa with a top score of 35 when the top order failed. If Australia had lost, it would not even have escaped the group podium.

The emergence of Tim David, who is not on this tour but will undoubtedly earn a call-up later this year, will only burn this fire.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> It feels like a matter of time before Tim David gets his chance. Source: Getty Images

David had an average of 39.71 and struck with 194.40 in the Pakistani Super League before confirming that in this year’s Indian Premier League with an average of 37.20 and a pass rate of 216.27.

Finch confirmed David will be on selectors’ radars before Australia leaves for Sri Lanka.

He’s been in fantastic shape for a while, he said. The back of the IPL was fantastic for him. He was at his boldest.

The ability to hit from ball one is a fairly rare skill. And he’s done that many times now and to stay consistent that’s something we’ll definitely look at in the near future.