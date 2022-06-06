Sports
Rafael Nadal: the goat of tennis?
Commentary
Rafael Nadal won his 14th Roland Garros tennis crown on June 5. It was also his 22nd Grand Slam win, setting him apart from Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who each have 20 Grand Slams trophies.
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud played in the Roland Garros singles final; a 23-year-old Norwegian player ranked 8th in the world. King Felipe VI of Spain and Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon watched the match from the Royal Box.
The final between Nadal and Ruud was a majestic practice match, which got the best out of both contenders. But in the end, Nadal won in three sets, his 14th victory on the red clay court, also known as theclayin Paris. He never lost a final of the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.
Nadal reached the final when his 25-year-old opponent from the semi-final on June 3, Alexander Zverev, was forced to retire in their second set when he twisted his ankle. Zverev left Court Philippe-Chatrier in a wheelchair after seriously injuring himself while attempting to intercept a Nadal volley. Nadal had won the first set in a tiebreak and was preparing for another tiebreak in the second set when Zverev’s unfortunate accident happened. It was a titanic battle that captivated the huge crowd that witnessed the clash between these two titans of the sport, but was cut short due to Zverev’s tragic accident.
Nadal celebrated his 36th birthday on this fateful day in the semi-finals as he advanced to the final after more than three hours of intense tennis. It is nothing short of amazing that a 36-year-old player is still able to win long rallies on the Parisian clay court, even though it is Nadal’s favorite tennis surface.
There has been incessant speculation about tennis’s greatest of all time, better known as the GOAT. These speculations have not abated since Nadals win in Paris, but have instead spawned theories about Nadal, Djokovic or Federer’s statistical chances of eventually emerging as the GOAT.
In this context, tennis commentators admire the human capacity to suffer and yet triumph, which seems limitless, provided there is eternal glory at the end. Nadal has proved on numerous occasions that he has an unusual ability to persevere even when defeated. He demonstrated that again in the semi-finals when he was 6-2 behind in the tiebreak, but Zverev was unable to successfully convert this advantage into winning the first set.
The tennis world is fixated by the endless battle between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer to become the GOAT of tennis. Nadal has now worked his way to an incredible 22 Grand Slam victories, including 14 at Roland Garros, four US Open, two Wimbledon and two Australian Open.
It is unlikely that Federer will ever be able to overtake or beat Nadal’s record. Indeed, it will be difficult for Federer to win another slam because at his age, he is 40 years old, a certain sluggishness will inevitably develop, making it difficult to compete with younger athletes for the Grand Slam victory.
Yet Federer is an incredible, extraordinarily talented and likeable champion who has made Wimbledon his personal hunting ground for glory. So if he decides to enter the Wimbledon tournament later this month, he could still go far and surprise most skeptical commentators.
Novak Djokovic, the fearless tennis fighter and great Serbian champion, certainly has his eye on the GOAT crown. But achieving this goal will be a challenging task. Djokovic is 35 years old, and as a player’s age decreases to consistently play at the highest possible level necessary to win a Grand Slam, which often requires five sets of effort, he may find it challenging to To match or beat Nadal’s record.
Indeed, Djokovic now needs to win three Grand Slams to surpass Nadal’s tally. This is a formidable task, as there are truly gifted new-generation players eagerly waiting to dethrone tennis’ three aging tenors. Indeed, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Augur-Alliassime, Casper Ruud and others, all of whom are capable of beating Djokovic on a good day, are trying to beat the Serbian champion.
Medvedev defeated Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final. And of course, this analysis assumes that Nadal will not add to this total of 22 Grand Slams.
Nadal is an incredible champion who is able to handle adversity and somehow turn it into an opportunity. Prior to taking part in this year’s tennis spectacle at Roland Garros, he suffered an incurable injury to his left foot, which flares up regularly and makes it impossible for him to play a match without suffering excruciating pain. He also had a broken rib, but nevertheless he was ready to take on the best players in the world on his favorite tennis surface, the clay†
In his quest for a 14th crown, he defeated an impressive string of top 10 players to win the final. In the fourth round, in a captivating five-setter, he defeated Felix Augur-Alliassime, who is coached by Nadal’s previous coach and uncle, Toni Nadal. Djokovic lost to Nadal in the quarterfinals. Djokovic graciously indicated in his post-match interview that Nadal was a better player, I think, at key moments. And Zverev unfortunately had to give up in his titanic semifinal battle with Nadal, which then preceded the Grand Final win against a tenacious Casper Ruud.
A spicy detail is that Ruud followed his training at the tennis academy of Nadals in Mallorca. And as an up and coming player, he idolized Nadal. So Ruud knows his older nemesis well, but beating him is yet another, and so far unsuccessful, challenge.
Rafael Nadal is the undisputed tennis GOAT, at least for now.
The views expressed in this article are the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.
