USC Football Summer Entry Report: Sinjun Astani





Summer is right around the corner for the Trojans, which means the rest of USC’s 2022 class is heading to campus. Last month we looked at all incoming USC freshmen and their potential impact this fall. Now we move on to the inbound transfers. The transfer series starts with a JUCO specialist. All rankings are via the 247Sports Composite unless otherwise noted. Sinjun Astani Position: Defense Line Height: 6-foot-4″ Weight: 261 ranking: No. 2,975 overall, No. 147 strong defensive side (2017) Statistics: Three total tackles, QB rush (career) Overview: The addition of Sinjun Astani was one of USC’s transfers that came seemingly out of nowhere. The former San Jose State Spartan is a SoCal from Loyal High School and his father is a prominent USC alumnus in the real estate industry. Not bad. Astani was a two-star contender in the 2017 class with interest from the Spartans, Northern Colorado and Ohio. He also had walk-on offers from USC and Arizona. The 6-foot-4 Astani brings very limited experience and production to the Trojans with 14 game appearances, no starts, three career tackles and a QB rush, which he racked up in five games last season. He will be a walk-on favorite this year. Potential impact: The inside defense line was a big off-season need for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. USC did find some nice additions, but missed a real defensive lineman from the portal. Astani certainly doesn’t fall into the ‘impact’ category as a walk-on, but he does help as another organ on the defense line as deep reserve depth. His biggest impact will be on the scouts’ defense, a sore spot from the season USC used linebackers to replicate defensive linemen. Ideally, Astani, listed at 261 pounds last year, can carry more weight and help more with the defensive gear and possibly the nose guard. He could even assist special teams on the field target block unit. Transfer Reports: Punter/Kicker Garth White High School Signee Reports: Punter Atticus Bertrams Outside Linebacker Garrison Madden Edge Rusher Devan Thompkins Cornerback Fabian Ross Security Zion Branch Athlete Raleek Brown

