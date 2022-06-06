Hermitage seeks financing for the construction of a hockey rink at athletics complex | News

Connect with us

Hermitage seeks financing for the construction of a hockey rink at athletics complex

HERMITAGE When it comes to getting kids involved in hockey, local options are limited, but a government grant could help bring a new deck hockey facility to Hermitage.

A variation of ball hockey, deck hockey is played on foot with an orange ball on a surface called a sports field, which can help reduce injuries during play. While there are no local ice rinks for deck hockey, city officials plan to eventually install one at the Hermitage Athletic Complex.

To help fund the project, the Hermitage’s board of commissioners voted unanimously to apply for a $250,000 grant through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation program at the final meeting of the commissioners on May 25.

The program is administered by the State Department of Community and Economic Developments Commonwealth Finance Authority, according to city documents.

If approved, the grant would cover 85 percent of project costs, with city funds covering the remaining 15 percent. Those local funds would be available in 2023 and allocated to the project in the 2023 budget.

Hermitage Director of Planning and Development Jeremy Coxe said the project first started when resident Brandon Weimerskir approached city officials, along with a few other local organizations, about getting a deck hockey rink.

Weimerskir said he originally graduated from Sharon High School in 2006 and attended college in Pittsburgh, which allowed him to experience ice hockey. Although he didn’t have a chance to play the sport as a child, Weimerskir said he quickly became a fan of the sport as a young adult.

Weimerskir eventually married and the couple decided to move back to the area in recent years after the birth of their second child and settle in Hermitage. However, Weimerskir said there was still a gap in the area in terms of hockey programming.

I think the closest ice rink if you live in the Sharon, Sharpsville or Hermitage area is about 30 minutes away in Neshannock, Weimerskir said.

While distance can be challenging for adults, even more factors make it nearly impossible for kids who want to take up sports.

If a child wants to play on a team, their parents may instead encourage them to play sports like baseball or soccer, which would be more accessible and affordable. Otherwise, parents should contact schools in the Neshannock area about possible openings in their hockey teams.

If you’re 14 and have never played hockey a day in your life, then your options are close to zero, Weimerskir said.

If the grant application is successful and the deck hockey rink moves forward, Weimerskir said the project could provide another opportunity to introduce children to the sport, while also giving local residents from multiple area municipalities an opportunity to create programs at the facility.

And when not in use for a match or competition, the location of the facilities in the Hermitage Athletic Complex would allow it to be open to the public free of charge.

The surface of the track, a resinous material with holes sometimes called waffle boarding, sits on a concrete pad and provides drainage when it rains. However, the city could also purchase a liner that would fill the rink with water and then freeze, creating an ad hoc rink in winter.

But aside from deck hockey, the track’s surface could allow it to be used for other sports like lacrosse or roller hockey, Weimerskir said.

Its something that could attract young families to live here in Hermitage, as it would add to the citys other amenities that encourage an active lifestyle, Weimerskir said.

