WALK OFF WINNER! Terps beats UConn, 7-6; Set for rematch on Monday night

COLLEGE PARK, MD — Maryland won its second do-or-die game on Sunday, beating UConn 7-6 in 11 innings. , to force a rematch of the teams for the College Park NCAA Regional Championship Monday night. The Terps (48-13) and Huskies (48-14) play at 7 p.mBuy tickets here† (The time is subject to change due to ESPN television broadcasts).

The Terps survived as Nick Lorusso’s took home single from rightfield wall Kevin Keizer for the walk-off win in the bottom of the 11th. Lorusso was 3-for-6 with a homerun, two runs scored and two RBI’s.

With the score at 4-4 in the seventh, Matt Shaw’s groundball into second basehole and subsequent throwing error allowed Chris Alleyne to race around with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, leaving the Terps at 5-4. Alleyne then scored on a Maxwell Cost single into rightfield to give the Terps a 6-4 lead. UConn tied the game in the top of the eighth at 6-6.

Troy Schreffler Jr. homered for two runs in the first inning and Lorusso added a solo monster shot that cleared the stands in leftfield in the fifth.

Shaw went 2-for-5 with two RBI’s.

graduated student Nick Robinson made only its second start of the season, giving the Terps a season-best five scoreless innings, giving up only four basehits and striking out a season-high five.

The Terps used six pitchers from the bullpen, including Friday night’s starter Ryan Ramsey , who came on in the eighth and got the Terps to the 10th inning without giving up a run. freshman Andrew Johnson (2-0) won in relief with an 11th.

Maryland raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Shaw’s single to the middle brought Lorusso home and opened the score. Then Schreffler fired a two-run bomb into the stands in leftfield to give the Terps the three-run lead. All three runs came with two outs.

Lorusso launched his homer in the bottom of the fifth to make it 4-0, Terps.

UConn made it 4-4 in the top of the sixth inning after Robinson was eliminated. The Huskies got on the board with a run that scored on a sacrifice fly and an infield single to make it 4-2. Then TC Simmons singled to the left to score Korey Morton and narrow the deficit of UConn to one to 4-3. The Terps tried to turn a double play on David Smith’s hard shot to third base, but Smith barely beat the throw to first base when Simmons came home and tied the game.

The Terps took a 5-4 lead when Shaw’s groundball single was fielded into the hole to second base and thrown wide to first, enabling Alleyne to come from second base to give the Terps the lead. Alleyne then scored on a single to the right by Costes for a two-run lead.

After UConn crawled within one on an RBI triple by David Smith at 6-5, the Terps called on ace starter Ryan Ramsey for his first outing of the season. But a wild pitch by Ramsey enabled Smith to score and tie the game at 6-6.

1: Ramsey made his first relief outing of the season, throwing 2 1/3 innings, giving up one basehit and striking out three.

2† Robinson made his second ever start for the Terps with the other on May 3.

5: Robinson threw a season-best five innings and retired a season-high five batters. Both numbers were his most since May 16, 2019 while in Rhode Island (6 IP and 9 K in LaSalle).

9: The Terps have now won nine games in their last at bat this season, with five walk-offs. The previous ones are: (2/23 (UMBC, walk-off), 3/11 (GTown, walk-off), 4/12 (at JMU), 4/15 (OSU, walk-off), 4/19 ( at Towson), 4/23 (in Illinois), 5/13 (Michigan), 5/26 (vs. Indiana, B1G Tourney walk-off)

9† Keister extended his hit streak to nine games (11-for-35), hitting .314 across the span with three homeruns in the nine games.

10: Schreffler became the eighth Terp to hit 10 homeruns this season with his attack in the first inning.

12† Luke Shliger has a 12-game hit streak of 21-for-54, for a .389 average.

12: Lorusso had his team-best 12th three-hit game of the season.

13† During his last 13 games, Ian Petrutz is 22-for-53 (.415) with seven homeruns and 26 RBIs.

15† Costesis now has a 15 game hit streak hitting 24-for-62 and a .387 average.

20: Shaw had his 20th multi-hit game of the season.

26: Lorusso had his 26th multi-hit game this season.

29† Sean Heine made his 29th appearance of the season, tied for fourth most in a season in Maryland history.

68: Lorusso now has 68 RBI’s in the season, the fourth most in a single season in Maryland history.

85: Alleyne had his 85th hit of the season and is now only third for a single season in Maryland.

115: Costes ran second all-time in Maryland to Chris Cannan (130 from 1991-94) for the 115th time in his career.

