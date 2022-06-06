Sri Lankan Club Game Brings Lowest Score Cricket Ever





Galle Cricket Club 30 for 9 (Siriwardena 5-5) equal Kalutara Town Club 30 to 9 (Buddila 3-7)

6 over one side Two Sri Lankan clubs put in a truly unique performance together in the ongoing Major Clubs T20 tournament, setting a record for the lowest total for a T20 draw, or really any match that has lasted more than 10 overs. The feat was achieved when Kalutara Town Club (KTC) and Galle Cricket Club (GCC)in a rain-cut game of six overs-a-side, both finished incredibly on identical totals of 30 for 9. Only two of the 12 overs bowled in the match did not yield a wicket, while the match average of 3.33 is also the lowest of any T20 fixtures that have lasted longer than 10 overs. Unsurprisingly, a good portion of the wickets – 15 – were picked up by left-arm spinners, in what was a customary spin-friendly Sri Lankan domestic surface, while the four run-outs and two stumpings accurately portray a frenetic game from cricket. KTCs Inshaka Siriwardena recorded the game and his best figures of 5 for 5 in two overs – including one over yielding four wickets. The catch sees him reach the top of the tournament’s wicket-takers list. Galle’s Kawsitha Kodithuwakkumeanwhile, was the lone batter from either side to reach double digits with 12. However, the result does little to detract from either side’s prospects of qualifying for the tournament’s semifinals, in which the group leaders of four groups of six or seven teams qualify; after this result, KTC is one point behind in the group, while GCC is third, three points from the top with only one game left. According to the tournament rules, Super Over will only be played from the knockout rounds. The game between KTC and GCC was one of 32 games that were rescheduled after rain washed away a wave of games last month. While it is uncommon for domestic matches to be canceled due to rain, the tournament is mainly used as a means of identifying players who will be drafted into the Lanka Premier League in August. Sri Lanka Cricket therefore thought it more logical to move the games.

