Avery Henry wants to prove he’s better than a three-star recruit, inspire people to lose weight

Avery Henry is nearly 300 places lower in the 247Sports composite ranking than any other member of the Ohio States recruiting class in 2022, but that only increased his motivation.

listed as the No. 707 general outlook and No. 56 offensive tackle in his class, Henry is one of just two three-star recruits among Ohio States new freshmen, along with tight end Bennett Christian.

Henry is unfazed by that ranking. Once he gets the chance to actually play for the Buckeyes, he believes the hell proves he was underrated.

A lot of people see, Hey, he’s a three-star and they don’t expect much, Henry said. I go in, knowing what I can do. I go with the knowledge that I am one of the strongest guys. I go knowing that I am fast, as fast as these guys and faster. I think it helps me a lot, because nobody is ready for what I can do yet. And I think once they see it, they’ll all think, Wow, he should have been higher in the rankings.

Henry is one of 10 mid-year enrollees in the 2022 class that will begin his career at Ohio State this week. He told Eleven warriors in a recent interview that he couldn’t be more excited to arrive in Columbus and officially join the Buckeyes.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m sure I won’t disappoint anyone, Henry said. I exercised every day, I ran, I ate healthy. I’ve tried to be at the forefront of that sort of thing.

Henry knows his first few months in Ohio State won’t be easy as he jumps like Buckeye in his first summer practice. One of the reasons he chose to become Buckeye is because he knows how hard the Ohio States coaching staff will push him to get better.

They told me there would be days when you didn’t want to come to training or you didn’t want to be here, but they said, We’ll be there for you. We’re going to motivate you. We’re going to do everything we can to get the job done, Henry said. And that’s what I loved about Ohio State, is that they told me the truth.

Henry emerged as a target of the state of Ohio late in the 2022 hiring cycle and received his offer from the Buckeyes in October after previously committing himself to the state of Iowa. It wasn’t long before he decided to become a Buckeye, committing himself to the state of Ohio just two days after taking down his offer.

Born in St. Clairsville, Ohio, Henry said it wasn’t a hard decision to leave the state of Iowa and sign with the state of Ohio instead, as he preferred to stay closer to his family.

My mom wouldn’t have been able to make all my home games even (had he gone to the state of Iowa), Henry said. So I was like, I’m going to make a decision for me and my family, and Ohio State was the best place for me. I knew they would make me grow, I knew they would make me a better person, I knew all these aspects where they would make me great.

Although Henry was an unannounced recruit by Ohio state standards, there is cause for optimism that his best football is still ahead of him.

Just two years ago, Henry weighed almost 400 pounds. He has since slimmed down to 305 pounds. That weight loss enabled his belated emergence as a Division I prospect, as he had no offers in early 2021.

Out of nowhere I was in my room thinking about what I wanted to become or what I wanted to do. And it occurred to me that with 400 pounds I couldn’t provide for my family. I couldn’t provide for the way I wanted to take care of my future children and my family, Henry said. Within a day I was like, Hey, I’m going to change everything. And I changed everything in that day from eating habits to running to lifting to everything.

At 6-foot-6, Henry has excellent height and height for an offensive tackle. His film shows a lot of athletic ability, which should only improve as he is in better shape and will go through the Ohio state strength and conditioning program.

After playing mostly against much smaller defensive linemen in St. Clairsville, Henry will take a big step forward in the league as he begins his Buckeye career. That will put his skills to the test as he needs to be able to win with technique rather than just physically outdoing his opponents, but he’s confident he’s up to the challenge.

I don’t care if you weigh 150 pounds, I don’t care if you weigh 280 pounds, I’m going to take you just as seriously, Henry said. All my life I’ve prepared to face whoever it is, whether it’s the fastest man in the land, or the strongest man in the land, whether he’s an all-round-the-middle- male. So I believe I’ve worked all my life by running, by conditioning, by exercising, by working on foot, by working at explosive speed, by working on all these different things.

While Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones seem stuck at the start of this year, Henry isn’t coming to Ohio state thinking it’s a long-term project that will take several years before he’s ready to see the field. After a spring in which Ryan Day repeatedly expressed concern about the depth of Ohio’s offensive lines, Henry will aim to earn playing time as early as possible.

I think everyone should start with the mindset that I’m going to fight right away. Because to be the best, I think you have to think you’re the best, Henry said. So I’m going with the mindset that I’m going to be a competitor, that I’m going to work for the left tackle position, I’m going to do what’s necessary, when it’s necessary. And I’m going to do my best when no one is looking.

In doing so, Henry hopes to inspire others who want to lose weight and to show what is possible if you just put in the effort.

I’d tell them it’s not too late. Because that’s what a lot of people think when they weigh 400 pounds, or are just overweight, they think it’s too late. And I’m here to tell them it isn’t and you can do it and I’m living proof that you can do it, Henry said.

It doesn’t have to be a big change right away. I mean, limit your portions. Eat a little healthier every day, throw in some veggies, throw in some fruit. Try to drink only water. And in no time your whole life will change.

When Henry entrusted himself to Ohio State in October, he thought Greg Studrawa would be his position coach. Instead, Hell is coached by Justin Frye, who was hired in January to replace Studrawa as offensive line coach.

Henry says change hasn’t been a problem for him, as he’s already hit it off with Frye and is excited to play for him.

I wouldn’t let it knock me down, Henry said. As soon as it happened, I got in touch, I got Coach Fryes’ number, I texted him, I was here to let him know that no matter who recruited me, I’m here to play for Ohio State and I’m here to get the job done. And that’s what I let him know. I let him know that I’m sure we can have a good relationship. Both linemen (Frye was an offensive lineman in Indiana) so that was easy to bond with.

Henry is also excited to be part of the Buckeyes fraternity and get to know his new teammates better now that they’re all on campus together. Although he doesn’t know them very well yet, he already feels a special bond with the players he shares a locker room with.

As soon as I made my commitment, I had all the guys text me and say, “Hey, we’re here for you,” Henry said. I didn’t expect it, but they said, Hey, we just want you to know that we love you. And that just meant a lot. It just felt like I was being taken care of and that they wanted me as much as I wanted them.

Henry feels especially close to the other members of the 2022 class, and he believes they will achieve great things together.

“I know full well it’s a special class,” Henry said. I was training with some guys and I saw how much we were pushing, like we bonded right away. We were yelling at each other in the weight room, we were already pushing each other, we were already trying to find ways to meet and talk again and just hang out or simple things like that. So I know the guys in my class work really hard. And I believe it is very special. And you will see it too.