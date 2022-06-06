17 years ago I fell in love with the ‘phoenix of tennis’. Rafael Nadal is more than a player

3 June 2005 Rafael Nadal celebrates his 19th birthday in style as he enters his first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over a stunned Roger Federer.

Rafa doesn’t know yet, but I’m in love. It doesn’t matter that I’m just one of the few hundred million who fell in love again that night. It doesn’t matter that my wife and I are in love with the same man for the first time in our married life. Never mind that the object of my affection stays on the wrong side of a television screen for the duration of our romance.

This love is not just about Rafas tennis. Yes, it’s about a racket and a spinning ball that spins a whopping 4,000 times per minute on its way to its opponent. It is also about anticipation and skill beyond the imagined. But it goes much deeper than that.

It’s about his deep respect for every opponent on the pitch and the fans off it. It’s about a heart that beats every minute for the sport, a mind that treats the body and its weaknesses with contempt, and a mind that limits the limits of the impossibility well beyond the tennis court markings.

June 3, 2022Paris. Since that day 17 years ago, a lot of water has flowed under the Pont Neuf. But some things haven’t changed. On his 36th birthday, Rafael Nadal is on the field waiting for an interview. He has just started his 14th French Open final.

Minutes earlier, Alexander Zverev stumbled on crutches on Court Philippe Chartrier to concede the semi-final after a horrific-looking injury on the pitch. Rafael Nadalconcern is walking next to him, written on his face. Once the formalities are completed, photos of Nadal’s long warm embrace and the words of comfort in the young man’s ears will go viral on social media. The gesture is sincere, warm and spontaneous, and comes from a place of real fear.

Nadal is a man who knows everything about injuries and living through the pain. His own left foot has been numbed for the past two weeks before every game to relieve him of the incessant pain that has been his constant companion for years, and to give him perhaps this last chance to compete on the field that belongs to him in all but name .

How did we get here to Nadal?

Nadals was a journey of highs and lows, triumphs and heartbreak, ecstasy and pain. But above all, for two long decades, it was the greatest display of human resilience ever seen in sport.

In 2004, a year before my love affair with Nadal began, he was diagnosed with the extremely rare Mueller-Weiss syndrome in his left foot. It’s a chronic, degenerative injury that weakens the coffin bone, making it impossible to have surgery if you want to maintain the mobility that elite sports require. It is a condition that can cause pain even when you are at rest and worsen with physical exertion.

After diagnosis, four months of rest was advised to recover from the debilitating pain of the stress fracture that had caused Nadal to see a doctor in the first place. That year, he was unable to make his Roland Garros debut, play his second Wimbledon, or represent Spain at the Athens Olympics.

Less than a year later, he was a Grand Slam champion and four years later he had brought back the Olympic gold for his country. And that’s a pattern the world would come to associate with Rafael Nadal.

In a career spanning 18 full seasons, Nadal was injured 16 times. It’s a statistic that reflects the impact his tough, uncompromising playstyle has had on the chronic issues that plagued him. The 22-time winner has also missed 11 Grand Slam events in his career. What is incredible, however, is that on 14 out of 16 occasions, when Nadal has had to go away for months to recover, he has won at least one Grand Slam event within a year of his comeback.

The Phoenix of Tennis

It’s easy to underestimate how serious his injuries have been when you consider what he’s accomplished.

Last year he was away from the field for six months and until a few days before he left for Melbourne in January, he wasn’t sure if he would ever play again. In addition to playing, he won his 21st Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park and racked up a run of 20-0 wins for the year. And then, as is the pattern, a broken rib derailed him again in Rome.

Last week, Nadal sat down in front of the cameras after visibly limping on his way to a post-game press conference. “I imagine there will come a time when my head will say, enough,” he said said† “Pain takes away your happiness, not only in tennis but also in life. My problem is that I live many days with too much pain.”

After his fourth round match, he said the next might well be his last on the field, which has greatly shaped his legacy. His next opponent was defending champion and world champion Novak Djokovic. But that day, Nadal raised his game to what he admitted was an unbelievable level. Djokovic was defeated in four sets.

And that’s why Nadal is Nadal. If the body can’t handle it, the mind takes over. Years ago, Vijay Amritraj told me, tapping the area above his own two ears. Within these six inches lies Nadal’s true genius. Here he plays his tennis.

Every time he got injured, the hopes of a billion Nadal fans turned to ashes. And from those ashes, Rafael Nadal has risen like a phoenix. This pattern has been repeated for two decades.

But two decades is a long time to live with pain, and now it sounds like he’s had enough. Unless the surgery on his foot is successful in the coming months, Nadal may never step on a tennis court again. The heart may not want to accept it, but the head knows that the last ride to sunset is near.

This may be the last time we’ve seen Rafael Nadal’s sweat soak the red clay of Paris, making it darker than the metaphorical blood he’s shed. It could be the last time two bottles have been placed with such precision without the aid of technical aids. Never again should soiled towels boast of wrinkles caused by his careful folding.

And if this was indeed Nadal’s last dance at Roland Garros, we couldn’t have wished for a better final memory than the 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 scrapping of the extremely talented Caspar Rudd to record La Coupe des Mousquetaires. lifting for the 14th time.

But hey, maybe even more awaits us. After all, this is Nadal, and on June 4, 2024, we may be writing his sporting obituary all over again. The pleading melody of ‘we’ll Rafa’s cries can still echo on Philippe Chatrier, indicating that the journey of pain and ecstasy with Rafael Nadal is not over.

Anindya Dutta @Cric_Writer is a sports columnist and author of Wizards: The Story of Indian Spin Bowling and Advantage India: The Story of Indian Tennis. Views are personal.

(Edited by Srinjoy Dey)