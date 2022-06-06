



BLACKSBURG, Va. Columbia Baseball (32-18) lost to Virginia Tech (44-12), 7-2, at English Field Atlantic Union Bank Park, to end the Lions series in the NCAA Blacksburg Regional, ending a outstanding season in which the Lions were crowned both Ivy League Champions and Ivy League Playoff Series Champions, breaking seven school records en route to winning at least 30 games for the second time in the program’s history. “Our boys played hard all weekend,” said head coach Brett Boretti † “Coming back today in particular with a great effort this afternoon to take us to game six. I thought we did a really great job tonight. “We started with a young guy [ Joe Sheets ] who hadn’t thrown in a while and he was fighting. Then our two seniors [ Saajan May / Sean Higgins ] came after him to keep us in the game and give us a chance. I couldn’t be more proud of this team. “Our senior class, with everything they’ve been through, where we haven’t played for a while and to come back to this point, shows how amazing this group of guys is. They’ve led us all the way back here and they’ve put in a lot of effort shown. “This has been the most fun I’ve had coaching a team in my career. It’s been a great season and I’m really proud of everything they’ve shown throughout the season to get to this point.” “I think this team’s ability and drive to put in the work of getting back to this point after almost two years off campus is a really special story. To become an Ivy League champion and than playing six games of a regional show that this is a special group of guys.” Columbia, which defeated Gonzaga for the second time earlier in the day this weekend to advance to the Regional Finals, became the first Ivy League team to advance to a Regional Finals since 2017, and it marked the second time in program history that Columbia advanced to a regional final. Tyler MacGregor Go had two hits and an RBI, while Recipient May tied a season-high with five strikeouts. The Lions got their only run from a triple smashed to the middle Tyler MacGregor who scored Andy Blake and put Columbia on the board, making it 3-1 at the time. Virginia Tech, which scored three runs in the first two innings, used four runs in fifth to drive away from Columbia. With the score at 3-1 and two outs on the board, the Hokies had a runner on first base when Recipient May who had relived Joe Sheets (2-2), caused the Virginia Tech batter to move to second base, but with the Hokie-runner on the move, the Columbia defense had moved out of position, allowing the possible end of the inning to be a grounder into rightfield roll. Hokie’s next batter then hit a three-run homerun, which was followed by another homerun and the back-to-back homeruns gave Virginia Tech a 7-1 lead, a lead the Hokies would hold for the remainder of the game. preserve. † And after the last out, the Hokies had won the regional, ending Columbia’s 2022 Ivy League Championship campaign. THE LIONS FOLLOW:Stay up to date on all things Columbia Baseball by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsBaseball), Instagram (@culionsbaseball) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

