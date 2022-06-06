Sports
Sachin, Shastri lead wishes as cricket fraternity greets Nadal’s French Open win | Cricket
Rafael Nadal added more history to his existing legacy at Roland Garros when he defeated his apprentice 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in Sunday’s French Open final on Philippe Chatrier to take his 14th title at the French Open and claim an unprecedented 22nd Grand Slam trophy. Moments after the win, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory tweets featuring former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri leading the cricket academy.
With the win, Nadal became the oldest champion at Roland Garros and also moved twice behind Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on the all-time Grand Slam list. This is also the first time that Nadal has achieved a double in Grand Slams at the start of the year, tying this season with compatriot Carlos Alcaraz (4) for the most ATP titles.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Nadal’s record-lengthening French Open win
Nadal made a perfect start to the final by breaking Ruud early in the opening set and keeping pressure on the Norwegian by keeping him behind the baseline and pounding him with heavy forehands. In just over half an hour, Nadal finished the opening set 6-3, but started nervously in the second set. Ruud broke Nadal early in the second set to race away to a 3-1 lead before Nadal rallied in 11 consecutive games, including a bagel in the third set.
For me personally it is very difficult to describe the feelings I have. It’s something I’ve never believed. To be competitive again here at the age of 36 on the most important field of my career, Nadal said at the trophy presentation. Another title means a lot. It takes a lot of energy to try to keep going. I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I will keep fighting to try and continue.
Team, family, everyone out there. It’s amazing what’s happening this year, Nadal added. I want to thank you very, very much for all the things you have done for me and over the years. Without you, without a doubt, this would not be possible. Especially in the very difficult moments we went through with injuries.
