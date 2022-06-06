I made a new football schedule for Notre Dame because I can

Being an Irish Notre Dame Fighting fan in Buckeye country is exhausting. I’ve said it before, attending a conference and cupcake schedules are unoriginal and boring, and they tire me out by the day. However, they have led me to think about how Id arrange things if I could shake up the program. Id of course holds some classic rivalry games, but I especially enjoy the chance to pick battles with teams that I have my own little beef with. In the event that I soon become the queen of football at Notre Dame, the schedule will look like this.

I would schedule this every year until the end of time, if I could. I’m not only bitter about the 2015 Fiesta BowlI’d love to see these two Midwestern powerhouses battle it out annually. The teams have two of the most elite rssums in college football and two of the most intense fan bases around. That energy must be a normal thing.

Michigan

Another Big Ten team, another in-your-face fanbase. The last time these teams faced each other in 2019, the game ended 45-14 in favor of Wolverines. I was impressed to see how Marcus Freemans leadership will develop in gameplay, and the energetic phase of an ND/Michigan matchup would be the ultimate testing ground. Did anyone also see that we beat the Ohio State Medallion? The Irish should be the ones to drag them out of their cloud.

Cincinnati

This amounts to wanting to go back in time and do something about the musical chairs at the Irish quarterback position during the 2021 game, and the satisfaction of beating Brian Kelly’s former team. For some reason the most satisfying ND wins are against teams from my home. Maybe I should get help

Georgia

The Irish put up a good fight against the Bulldogs in 2019, but errors by Notre Dame on the fundamentals saw Georgia win 23-17 in the end. This is another one of the few games I’d like to see a do-over under Freeman for.

Miami

Of course, there’s the nostalgia of the Catholics vs. Convicts, but I’m still annoyed by the ugly 41-8 loss to the Hurricanes. Besides, I’ve always wanted a shirt like this.

Alabama

More bowl game beef, here. The Irish started 2021 with a 41-31 defeat to the Crimson Tide. I’d love to see the Irish take on the most unassailable college football team in the new era of Notre Dames.

They say the Pope and Notre Dame quarterback hold the two most important jobs in the Catholic Church. The ultimate battle between Catholics and Latter-day Saints. I will keep the ND/BYU game on my schedule only for the holy war aspect.

Clemson

The 2020 season gave me every emotion possible and I have put the Tigers on the schedule so I can take steps to solve them. Ill leave it at that.

State of Kent

If you don’t like #MACtionThen I’m afraid we can’t be friends. Yes, the Golden Flashes have struggled for a long time on the football field, to put it nicely. However, the program has seen a revitalization of under-head coach Sean Lewis, with the Flashes winning their first bowl game against Utah State in the 2019 Frisco Bowl. Kent State is also Lou Holtz’s alma mater, and where Marcus Freeman served as linebackers coach. .

While my mom might tell me that holding a grudge isn’t the Catholic thing to do, it would be more than satisfying to beat Brian Kelly’s Tigers, ideally in their own home. Nose shame.

navy

I like tradition. That’s why I love Notre Dame. What can I say? Not everyone agrees that the ND/Navy game should continue to exist, but the relationship between the two teams dates back to the Navy that brought the V-12 Navy College Training Program to South Bend during a difficult financial time for Notre Dame justifies the continuation of the tradition.

USC

Because, hey.

