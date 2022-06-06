Sports
I made a new football schedule for Notre Dame because I can
Being an Irish Notre Dame Fighting fan in Buckeye country is exhausting. I’ve said it before, attending a conference and cupcake schedules are unoriginal and boring, and they tire me out by the day. However, they have led me to think about how Id arrange things if I could shake up the program. Id of course holds some classic rivalry games, but I especially enjoy the chance to pick battles with teams that I have my own little beef with. In the event that I soon become the queen of football at Notre Dame, the schedule will look like this.
I would schedule this every year until the end of time, if I could. I’m not only bitter about the 2015 Fiesta BowlI’d love to see these two Midwestern powerhouses battle it out annually. The teams have two of the most elite rssums in college football and two of the most intense fan bases around. That energy must be a normal thing.
Michigan
Another Big Ten team, another in-your-face fanbase. The last time these teams faced each other in 2019, the game ended 45-14 in favor of Wolverines. I was impressed to see how Marcus Freemans leadership will develop in gameplay, and the energetic phase of an ND/Michigan matchup would be the ultimate testing ground. Did anyone also see that we beat the Ohio State Medallion? The Irish should be the ones to drag them out of their cloud.
Cincinnati
This amounts to wanting to go back in time and do something about the musical chairs at the Irish quarterback position during the 2021 game, and the satisfaction of beating Brian Kelly’s former team. For some reason the most satisfying ND wins are against teams from my home. Maybe I should get help
Georgia
The Irish put up a good fight against the Bulldogs in 2019, but errors by Notre Dame on the fundamentals saw Georgia win 23-17 in the end. This is another one of the few games I’d like to see a do-over under Freeman for.
Miami
Of course, there’s the nostalgia of the Catholics vs. Convicts, but I’m still annoyed by the ugly 41-8 loss to the Hurricanes. Besides, I’ve always wanted a shirt like this.
Alabama
More bowl game beef, here. The Irish started 2021 with a 41-31 defeat to the Crimson Tide. I’d love to see the Irish take on the most unassailable college football team in the new era of Notre Dames.
They say the Pope and Notre Dame quarterback hold the two most important jobs in the Catholic Church. The ultimate battle between Catholics and Latter-day Saints. I will keep the ND/BYU game on my schedule only for the holy war aspect.
Clemson
The 2020 season gave me every emotion possible and I have put the Tigers on the schedule so I can take steps to solve them. Ill leave it at that.
State of Kent
If you don’t like #MACtionThen I’m afraid we can’t be friends. Yes, the Golden Flashes have struggled for a long time on the football field, to put it nicely. However, the program has seen a revitalization of under-head coach Sean Lewis, with the Flashes winning their first bowl game against Utah State in the 2019 Frisco Bowl. Kent State is also Lou Holtz’s alma mater, and where Marcus Freeman served as linebackers coach. .
While my mom might tell me that holding a grudge isn’t the Catholic thing to do, it would be more than satisfying to beat Brian Kelly’s Tigers, ideally in their own home. Nose shame.
navy
I like tradition. That’s why I love Notre Dame. What can I say? Not everyone agrees that the ND/Navy game should continue to exist, but the relationship between the two teams dates back to the Navy that brought the V-12 Navy College Training Program to South Bend during a difficult financial time for Notre Dame justifies the continuation of the tradition.
USC
Because, hey.
follow me on Twitter†
Sources
2/ https://www.onefootdown.com/2022/6/6/23155927/i-made-a-new-notre-dame-football-schedule-because-i-can-fighting-irish-cfb-news-nd-michigan-usc
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- How mice wearing backpacks with microphones train to rescue earthquake survivors June 6, 2022
- Let’s take a closer look at who’s ahead in the US Open final qualifier June 6, 2022
- West Hollywood holds its own Pride Parade for the first time as thousands line Santa Monica Boulevard June 6, 2022
- Google Doodle pays tribute to Angelo Moriondo, the inventor of the espresso machine June 6, 2022
- Del Toro finds new life under former client Andrew Roberts – WWD June 6, 2022