FIH Hockey 5s: India becomes champion, beats Poland 6-4 in final





A brilliant India made a stunning comeback after trailing three goals, beating Poland 6-4 in a pulse-pounding final to take the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s Championship here on Sunday. India, which had led the five-team table with three wins and one draw along the way, ended their campaign with an unbeaten record. This was India’s second day win over the same opponents. India had defeated Poland, which had finished second with two wins and as many losses, 6-2 in their round-robin league game three and a half hours earlier in the day. Playing their third game of the day, the Indians were stunned for a while after Poland pumped in three goals with no response in the first five minutes of the game via Mateusz Nowakowski (1st), Wojciech Rutkowski (5th) and captain Robert Pawlak (5th). Poland played just one game against India’s two before the final on Sunday and perhaps that will have some effect on Graham Reid’s men in the fast-paced format played in just 20 minutes into a match. But the Indians quickly regrouped after the initial shock, with Sanjay and captain Gurinder Singh finding the target in the eighth and ninth minute respectively to move into the breather trailing 2-3. It was only a matter of time before the Indians regained their mojo as they climbed to a 4-3 lead after beautiful field goals from Dhami Boby Singh (11th) and the tournament’s most prolific goalscorer, Raheel Mohammed (13th). Once they had the upper hand, there was no stopping the Indians against hapless Poland as Raheel (17th) and Singh (19th) scored their respective second goal of the match to complete the formalities. Polish captain Jacek Kurowski pulled one back in the 18th minute to narrow the goal margin. Raheel finished the tournament at the top of the charts with 10 goals from five matches. Previously, India defeated Malaysia 7-3 first and scored four goals in the second half in a stunning show before beating Poland 6-2 in the second match of the day. India had topped the five-team standings after the round-robin league stage with 10 points from three wins and one draw. India had beaten host country Switzerland 4-3 and drew 2-2 on Saturday with arch-rival Pakistan. Pakistan could have qualified for the final and face India had they beaten Malaysia in their last league game, but the match ended 5-5. Pakistan finished third with five points. However, the Indian women’s team failed to reach the final after a 4-4 draw with South Africa in the second match, after beating host nation Switzerland 4-3 earlier in the day. The Indian women would have reached the final if they had beaten South Africa by a margin of two goals. They finished fourth in the five-team standings with four points from one win, one draw and two defeats. In the first men’s game of the day, Raheel Mohammed continued his scoring streak as he scored three goals against Malaysia and then struck twice against Poland to play a pivotal role in India booking a meeting place at the top. He had also found the target three times on Saturday – twice against Switzerland and once against Pakistan. He has amassed eight goals from four games to top the tournament’s scoreboard. In addition to Raheel’s three strikes in the 8th, 14th and 18th minutes, Gursahibjit Singh (1st & 17th) and Sanjay (10th & 12th) were the other Indian goalscorers against Malaysia scoring via Rosdi Firadus (4th & 13th) and captain Noor Nabil (9th). The Indians led 3-2 at halftime in the 20-minute game. India completely dominated the game against Poland, rising to a 5-0 lead at halftime with goals from Sanjay (2nd), Raheel (4th and 9th), Gursahibjit Singh (7th) and Mandeep Mor (10th). Moirangthem Rabichandra (15th) scored one goal for India in the second session, while Arzynski Gracjan (13th) and captain Kurowski Jacek (16th) narrowed Poland’s margins. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how we can improve our offering has only strengthened our determination and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times arising from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and informed with credible news, authoritative views and astute commentary on current issues of concern.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so we can continue to bring you more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of bringing you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us put into practice the journalism we’re committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard† digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/sports/fih-hockey-5s-india-emerges-champions-beats-poland-6-4-in-final-122060500904_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos