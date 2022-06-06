Sports
As Rafael Nadal takes 14th French Open title, Wasim Jaffer’s tweet is the winner
Rafael Nadal defeated Casper Ruud to win his 14th French Open title© AFP
Rafael Nadal took 14 wins from as many finals at Roland Garros after beating eighth Norwegian Casper Ruud in the French Open men’s singles final on Sunday. After winning the first two sets 6-3, 6-3, Nadal took his game to another level by finishing third as he didn’t even drop a game, finishing the final in two hours and 18 minutes. . While social media was awash with congratulations for the 22-time Grand Slam champion, former Indian batter WasimJaffer also praised Nadal in his own witty style.
Known for his hilarious social media posts and memes, Jaffer shared a video of two men playing table tennis, with one running around trying really hard, the other just standing and returning each shot with ease.
He makes it look that easy.
Congratulations on the 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam @Rafael Nadal #Roland Garros pic.twitter.com/iZylRabdhQ
Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 5, 2022
Nadal recorded his 112th win at Roland Garros after beating Ruud, losing just three matches in the tournament during his career.
The 36-year-old also became the oldest player to win a French Open title, overshadowing 34-year-old compatriot Andres Gimeno who won the title 50 years ago.
Prior to the match, there were doubts about Nadal’s participation in the upcoming events.
However, after winning the match, Nadal made it clear that he wants to compete at the highest level and win titles.
“I never thought I would be here at 36, be competitive again and play the most important course of my career once more. I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I will continue to fight to try keep it up,” Nadal said during the ceremony.
