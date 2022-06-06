Wisconsin Men’s Row 11th at IRA National Championships

WEST WINDSOR, NJ Wisconsin men’s rowing finished 11th at the 2022 IRA National Championships that finished Sunday at Mercer Lake.

Racing on the third and final day of the Championships, the Badgers top boat, the varsity eight, finished in 12th place after equipment issues delayed the crew at the start in the small final. Dartmouth won the race to take seventh place overall. California captured the national title over Yale and Brown in the grand final.

The second varsity eight took the best championship result for UW and placed third in Sunday’s small final for ninth overall. The finish marked UW’s best in the event since the 2015 second varsity eight finished fifth.

UW’s third varsity eight won the third tier final, claiming 13th place in the event.

On Saturday, UW’s varsity four finished 18th

Straight from the lake

head coach Chris Clark

On the varsity eight and equipment issues

“We’re very happy to be in the top 12 in the country this year. We’ve been serving for a few years now. Last year we were 11th, but not Harvard and Yale, who were better than us. We would probably have been 13th.

“Our three men jumped off his slide in the first few strokes and got off his seat. The correct protocol is to stop rowing. You have 100 meters before that express scenario for a fracture or accident and then the helmsman raises his hand on and then you stop, you fix it and you start again.

“I think they were in such a race mode that they didn’t do it. I didn’t realize they rowed the 500m with seven guys, effectively, not in the seat. When I look at the splits, it’s pretty remarkable they were as fast as they were with an oar in the water going back and forth with a man sliding on his behind not the seat Finally someone yelled at him to fix the seat and he did He had to stop completely and put the chair back on and they went, they were out from the start.

“For them I know it’s a bitter pill to swallow. This is the best eight we’ve had in 10 years and it got better by the minute. We were definitely on our way to a top-10 finish become what we have It hasn’t been done in a while A serious disappointment for them A bunch of great guys did and I hate to see it end like this.

“A lot of them come back but I feel sorry for the guys who missed the opportunity because man were these guys racers. We had the fifth year mate and the stroke came back just for this and to have it end like this without really trying their best to be able to do. But things like this happen every now and then.”

On the second varsity and third varsity eights

“The 2V had a brilliant race and finished ninth, which I think we haven’t done very well in recent years. I was really happy with that, they went after it.

“The freshman boat/3V won the third tier final, so that was good for them. They had an excellent finish.”

“Overall it was a really excellent regatta. We kept our service even with a really no-go in the final race of the varsity eights. Hopefully that used up our allotment of bad luck as that’s quite rare in a big race. “

2022 IRA National Championships

June 5, 2022

Mercermeer

West Windsor, NJ

2000 meters

Team standings (Ten Eyck Trophy)

1. Yale, 283; 2. California, 272; 3. Washington, 255; 4. Brown, 247; 5. dart mouth; 6. Harvard, 236; 7. Syracuse, 213; 8. Princeton, 207; 9. Cornell, 173; 10. Boston University, 169; 11. Wisconsin, 165; 12.Navy, 158; 13. Northeast, 133; 14.Pennsylvania, 125; 15. Drexel, 124; 16. Temple, 101; 17. Stanford, 92; 18. Oregon State, 80; 19. Colombia, 79; 20. Marist, 36; 21. Santa Clara, 34; 22. Colgate, 25; 23. MIT, 23

Varsity Eight Petite Finale (Places 7-12)

1. Dartmouth, 5:49,361; 2. Northeast, 5:52.257; 3. Princeton, 5:59,435; 4. Cornell, 6:02545; 5. Navy, 6:04.095; 6. Wisconsin, 6: 10.341

YOUR Lineup Mate James Catalano † Adam Wehking † Joseph Cleary † Edward Brody † Breck Duncan † Dylan Green † Galen Quinn † Isaac Krahn † I was Frederick

Second Varsity Eight Petite Final (Place 7-12)

1. Harvard, 6:02.389; 2. Syracuse, 6:07.223; 3. Wisconsin, 6:09.997; 4. Boston University, 6:11,863; 5. Cornell, 6:14,405; 6. Drexel, 6:18.141

YOUR Setup – Coxswain Jonah Rane † Aidan Schmidt † Michael Horan † Sebastian Murrell † Garrison Waugh † Walter Stanwood † Lorenzo Miller † Josh Wehking † Matthew King

Final Third Varsity Eight Third Tier (places 13-16)