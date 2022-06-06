Column | An Anthology of Indians’ Best Cricket Writings | Cricket News

The English language and cricket are arguably two of the greatest legacies left by India’s nearly two centuries of colonial rule. While the practical knowledge and command of the language of the British rulers helped many an Indian in finding opportunities abroad for study and livelihood, the sport invented by them for leisure during their summer months rose the popularity charts in the years following their retirement. departure. As Indian cricket came of age in the early 1970s following test series victories in the West Indies and England, it was the World Cup victory in 1983 that made it a truly national sport. It soon eclipsed field hockey, which declined even further, moving into first place both in the number of people it followed and in its range across the length and breadth of a large country.

Cricket is a unique sport as it has provided the world with a rich literature. No other sporting discipline comes close to cricket in this regard. This can be attributed to the English origin of this sport or to the fact that in its initial phase it played for five days or more, which provided opportunities for those blessed with literary skills to contribute with words, enriching the game. So, starting with Neville Cardus, there is a long line of eminent writers whose pens have embellished both language and sport through their works. Another interesting fact is that even authors with a pronounced inclination towards Marxist ideals, such as CLR James, chose to decorate this most colonial of all sports activities through their writings!

It can be said with absolute certainty and a complete lack of humility that India is the financial powerhouse controlling the game today. We have taken over the role formerly played by England, and later by that country together with Australia, not only in monitoring the running of the International Cricket Council, but also in setting the international calendar for this sport. Today we have national teams in men’s, women’s and even junior divisions that are among the top three in the world. Our cricketers are the biggest backers in the game today, a fact that is appreciated by bodies set up to run the game in other countries.

In addition, the cricket literature in India also flourished, although it is doubtful whether this aspect has received the necessary attention and appreciation. Starting out as reports submitted for competitions in the days leading up to the games live broadcast, it has evolved into in-depth investigations into the impact of this sport on society and the changes it causes. Reputed scholars such as Ramachandra Guha have written brilliant works on the subject, as have other eminent writers following the game closely. Therefore, it is only in the expediency of the time that an anthology of the best Indian cricket writings has been compiled. The 1947 work Indian Innings – The Journey of Indian Cricket, edited by Ayaz Memon and released a few months ago, fills this gap admirably.

The anthology consists of seven sections, with the first five covering the different periods from 1947 to 2015. In the pre-1970s phase, there were few writings on the subject, as evidenced by the fact that there are only two articles in this section. The next section covers the two decades since 1970, while the next covers the last decade of the 20th century and India’s incredible victory over the Aussies in Kolkata in 2001. The fourth and fifth segments cover the decade from 2001 to 2011 and the five years since then, respectively. The last two sections include domestic cricket and the period since 2015, until India’s victory in Brisbane in January 2021.

The anthology features all the prominent writers on cricket, from the legendary figures such as Rajan Bala and Raju Bharatan to the players turned commentators and columnists including Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar. There are pieces by Shashi Tharoor, Guha, Shobha De, Chidanand Rajghatta and Mukul Kesavan – individuals known for their expertise in the field of outside cricket but passionate about the game. All the great moments in Indian cricket are captured in vivid detail by reporters present at the locations where history was made. Women’s cricket is also covered, as are other areas such as administrators, grounds, etc. In short, this work comes close to providing a complete history of the game in India from 1971.

In such an exquisite feast of literary delicacies, it is difficult to pick an article as the best or even just a few as better than the rest. Each of the pieces in the work are excellent articles written to perfection by experienced practitioners of this art. Therefore, comparisons are not only unfair, but they are often useless exercises. But a few articles deserve special mention, if only for the circumstances in which they were written.

The first among them is that of Shashi Tharoor titled Sunil Gavaskar as the epitome of Independent India. In January 1985, the cover article of the popular magazine Illustrated Weekly of India titled Out: Is He India’s Worst Captain Ever? Written by Tharoor, it focuses on Gavaskar’s leadership skills or lack thereof. In this story, Tharoor roundly criticized Gavaskar for the way he led the game in the third Test of the series against England in Kolkata. While it was true that Gavaskar had a love-hate relationship with the crowd of Eden Gardens and his captaincy in that match left much to be desired, it was extremely charitable to put him in the same league as Maharajkumar of Vizianagaram (Vizzy) and Dattu Gaekwad with related to leadership skills. Gavaskar had the last laugh as he led India to victory in a further two months at the Cricket World Cup held in Australia before resigning in style. Tharoor has attempted to make amends for his 1985 words through his anthology article, although it is not known whether Gavaskar will fully forgive him for the rather inconsiderate criticism.

The other article that deserves special mention is titled Youve got to feel for them, written by Clayton Murzello, sports editor of Mid-Day in June 2020. This was written by Murzello when he learned of the death of Rajinder Goel, the biggest spinner bowler have played for India despite a total of 637 scalps in first-class cricket. The article covers the careers of a number of other players who were equally unlucky not to win the nod from the national selectors or who were treated outrageously despite putting their hearts and souls into the game. His heart goes out to those who, despite the talent and weight of achievements behind them, could not get a chance at the highest level. It is a tribute to these brave hearts that they have overcome the disappointments and moved on in life.

I recommend the 1947 anthology Indian Innings – The Journey of Indian Cricket to all followers of the sport interested in understanding the history of the game and its evolution in our country. This book will add to the splendor of any bibliophile’s collection, as well as providing ready-to-use reference material for students of this popular sport.

(The author is a former international cricket umpire and senior bureaucrat)