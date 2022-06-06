Wolfpack women’s tennis sets the schedule for the 2022 season | Sport





In arguably the best season yet for NC State women’s tennis, 2022 was a record-breaking and schedule-setting year for the Wolfpack. After an impressive and dominant season in almost every aspect of playing on the field and chemistry off the field, NC State has now solidified itself as a top power in college tennis. With a record high of 26 wins in a single season, NC State closed the 2022 campaign with a program-best final ranking of No. 6. However, during the season, the pack reached No. 2; the best ranking NC State has ever achieved. An extended stay in the top three nationally-ranked teams for most of the season was earned by NC States’ impressive 19-1 record in the first two months of play and Packs’ best conference start in national history. program. With program defining moments in the regular season, the postseason saw even more record-breaking action for the Wolfpack. After earning the right to host the Super Regional Round of 16 in the NCAA Championships, the pack advanced to its second straight quarterfinal after beating both Tennessee and California at home. Despite falling to Duke’s quarterfinals, the Packs reps in singles and doubles also made huge strides for themselves and the program. To cap off an already stellar season, the #1-ranked pair of graduate student Jaeda Daniel and senior Nell Miller claimed the Doubles National Championship title in Champaign, Illinois, placing an exclamation point on the Wolfpacks signature dominant doubles. . Daniel and Miller’s impressive running opponent after opponent in the championships gave NC State tennis its first-ever national championship, culminating in the championship win for the best-seeded pair. NC State also saw success in the Singles Championships, from sophomore Abigail Rencheli, who tied for a program-best run in the tournament. To earn a place in the quarterfinals, Rencheli managed to get the tournament off the ground, beating reigning Virginia National Champion and top-seeded Emma Navarro in three sets. While Rencheli, Daniel and Miller all made progress for the postseason program, the success of the 2022 season was truly a team effort. During the season, it was NC States’ doubles play that almost always gave the pack a quick 1-0 lead in its games. While the No. 1 ranked duo of Daniel and Miller led the doubles, the No. 24 pair of Rencheli and sophomore Amelia Rajecki closely followed, while freshman Priska Nugroho and sophomore Sophie Abrams completed Packs’ impressive streak of doubles pairs. While NC States’ doubles may have been its biggest asset during the regular season, the singles lineup began to reach its full potential by the end of the 2022 campaign. Daniel and Miller were the one and two seeds respectively, while Nugroho had a standout freshman season in singles. The young star will no doubt remain an essential part of the NC States lineup with her impressively consistent and calculating playing style. However, as Daniel concludes her collegiate career with a National Championship, the peloton will have a big gap to fill next season. With young players such as Rencheli and Nugroho poised to lead the pack in singles, the rest of the team is sure to continue to grow and evolve despite Daniel’s absence. With the pack still a few late-season wins away from competing in the postseason in the top three nationally ranked teams, there’s always room for improvement in one of the best conferences in the nation for collegiate tennis. Opponents like Duke, UNC Chapel Hill and Virginia gave NC State its fair share of challenges all season, but the pack will be as confident as ever to face these adversaries in the future with its growing lineup, deep experience after season and talented coaching staff. With a national championship under their belt and several promising players from a talented roster, the Wolfpack is poised to stay on and dominate the top tier of college tennis after the historic 2022 season.

