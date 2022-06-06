High 5: Indian men win the title of Hockey 5s: The Tribune India





PTIA Lausanne, June 5 A stunning India made a stunning comeback from a 0-3 deficit, beating Poland 6-4 in a pulse-pounding final to take the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s Championship here today. India, which topped the five-team table with three wins and one draw, ended their campaign with an unbeaten record. This was India’s second win of the day over the same opponents. India had beaten Poland, who had finished second with two wins and as many losses, 6-2 in their final round-robin league match. India played their third game of the day and were stunned for a while after Poland pumped in three goals in the first five minutes of the game with no response via Mateusz Nowakowski (1st minute), Wojciech Rutkowski (5th) and Robert Pawlak (5th). India quickly regrouped after the initial shock, with Sanjay and captain Gurinder Singh finding the target in the eighth and ninth minute respectively, to move into the breather trailing 2-3. It was only a matter of time before the Indians got their mojo back, as they shot to 4-3 on goals from Boby Singh Dhami (11th) and Raheel Mohammed (13th). Raheel (17th) tied India with two goals, but Jacek Kurowski gave Poland hope with a goal in the 18th minute. However, Dhami struck a minute later to seal the match. Raheel finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 10 goals from five matches. India had started the day with a 7-3 win over Malaysia. They had beaten Switzerland 4-3 yesterday and drew 2-2 with Pakistan. miss women However, the Indian women’s team failed to reach the final after a 4-4 draw with South Africa. Earlier in the day, they defeated host country Switzerland 4-3. India would have reached the final if they had beaten South Africa by a margin of two goals.

