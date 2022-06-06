Selma recruit sees interest in Alabama, Texas football

SELMA DaKaari Nelson is one of the largest safeties in the class of 2023. Nelson is more than tall at 1.80 meters in length. The Selma High recruit is ranked #263 in the nation by the 247Sports Composite.

In his three high school seasons, the four-star junior has played at every level of defense. On offense, he played wide receiver and punter. He is always on the field.

Nelson released his last six college picks in April: Auburn, Clemson, Tennessee, Kentucky, Penn State and Oregon.

The versatile defender has been calling with plays and checks since his first season. Nelson has the freedom to call. Selma coach Willie Gandy can’t see anything from the sidelines.

Nelson finished with 72 tackles, eight interceptions and two interception return touchdowns as a junior. He will be making an official visit to Penn State from June 10-12.

“Everything in those hashes he (Nelson) will take,” Gandy said. “He’s going to take everything that’s deep, he’s going to play it. As the year went on, he improved and started to see things. He’s like a second coach on the pitch. He can tell me exactly what’s going on. “

Since announcing his last six, Nelson has seen Texas and Alabama step into his recruitment. Nelson will likely unofficially visit the Crimson Tide this summer. Alabamasent defensive line coach Freddie Roach to watch the No. 24 safety in the nation.

The Longhorns have bid more and communicated more than Alabama.

Alabama wants to see Nelson’s speedboat on campus after its size impressed the staff. He hasn’t been to Alabama as a recruit yet.

“I think I’m fast, but with my height, people don’t think I’m moving fast,” Nelson said. “They want to see it with their eyes. They want to see me in person, see how fast I can move. For me to be a DB at 6-3, 200 pounds, (people) watch my stuff and they say, Oh he’s fast, but is he big enough to be fast? So a lot of schools want to see me in person.”

Alabama has a commitment from four-star Florida Safety Elliot Washington, who announced in May that he will be visiting more schools to make a more informed decision. Washington did not announce a cancellation.

The Crimson Tide took only one safety commitment, three-star Jake Pope, in the class of 2022.

Nelson showed his closing speed during Selma’s spring football game. On a deep pass, Nelson released his rear pedal between hashes and ran past a receiver to get an interception at the sideline and goal line.

Nelson removed Arkansas, Oklahoma, UCF, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Florida State from his list during his last cut. He doesn’t expect to cut another cut before announcing a commitment.

He will likely make official game day visits to Clemson and Tennessee. Nelson is working on official visit dates to Auburn, hopefully in June.

“(Auburn) is high on my recruiting list,” Nelson said. “They recruited me hard. … Almost all of their games are like rivalry games. Every game they get one of the best games from their opponents. With the new coaching staff that came in, they’ve picked up their recruitment.”

Jerell Rushin is a recruiting reporter for Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.