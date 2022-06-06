Iga Swiatek Beats the Odds of Becoming the Next Tennis Superstar | French Open 2022

A A few hours after Iga Swiatek consolidated her dominance with a second French Open title as she swept to a 35th consecutive win in the never-ending run, the exhausted champion from Poland, speaking from the corner of a small room, kicked her leg over the handle of her chair as she talked about the years leading up to her current success.

My journey from the beginning was basically what my dad thought was the best, Swiatek said. He made really good choices, sometimes really bad choices, but it wasn’t like I had 10 people around me telling us how to handle something and what to do. We had to choose our own path and we were definitely lucky that he made some good decisions and I had good coaches in the beginning because frankly I didn’t have any system that could help us.

Even as Swiatek showed her early promise as a junior, it took a long time for her to believe she could achieve the career she is currently building.

She may have been a perfectionist who always felt she could do better, but the lack of examples from her part of the world made such success much harder to imagine.

It was pretty hard for me to believe that I’m going to be number 1 in the world, she said. Because logically, if you take my country, how many people have succeeded, it was only Agnieszka [Radwanska] In principle. The chances of me becoming a tennis superstar were pretty slim. I like math and my brain usually thinks about probabilities so I felt like maybe it wasn’t certain and it would be hard to pull it off.

That uncertainty drove the choices she made, especially her decision to stay in school until she finished high school: I always had a plan B, she said.

Even when I was 18 I was still going to high school and I was really focused on that. I felt like I had two jobs at once. Even in 2020, I still felt like I needed a plan B in case tennis didn’t work out.

This season started with one complete, extremely consistent No. 1 in the world, Australian Ashleigh Barty, playing the best tennis of her career and tearing the tour apart. Swiatek has not lost a game since Barty’s retirement.

That they missed each other in top form and failed to build a rivalry has to be the biggest missed opportunity in recent WTA history.

Swiatek says that Barty has texted her numerous times since retirement, and when asked if she wished she could have tested her current game against Bartys, she was never animated again.

Iga Swiatek has now won 35 games in a row. Photo: TPN/Getty Images

I do, she said. I was thinking about that yesterday. I’d like to be in better shape than when I played against her, just have more variety and more skills and win against Ash. That would be great.

The tennis season is moving fast and on Monday is the grass season, a new frontier for Swiatek to conquer as she tries to extend her streak. Swiatek actually won her only junior grand slam title at Wimbledon in 2018, but she doesn’t rate herself highly on the surface just yet. She has consistently reasoned that conditions were slower that year.

My coach believes I can win more matches on grass, she said. I don’t know about that yet. But I’d like to add one or two. Yes, but honestly, grass is always tricky. I actually like the part that I have no expectations there. It’s something refreshing.

Swiatek is currently on the entry list for the WTA 500 Berlin tournament, which kicks off on June 13, but it seems unlikely she will play. When her gaze shifts to the grass, she gears up for some grass courts at a private club an hour and a half from Warsaw.

But for now, her priorities are clear. After seeing her idol Rafael Nadal in the French Open final, she will spend as many days as possible without a tennis racket in her hands. That will be the most fun for me because I’ve been on tour since Fed Cup [in April], she said. Then I came back home for one night. It doesn’t really count.