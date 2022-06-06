IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship 2022: Dates, Times, Schedule & How To Watch





It took a few months to get here, but the 2022 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey U18 World Championship is here. Eight of the best nations in the world in women’s ice hockey meet this week in Madison, Wisconsin, where the top 16, 17, and 18-year-olds compete for medals. The event was scheduled to take place in Sweden in January, but had to be moved to the United States due to COVID-19 concerns. Last year’s tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, so the United States is competing as the reigning champion of the tournament. The US defeated Canada in the gold medal match to take its eighth win at the Women’s U18 Worlds. NHL PLAY SCHEDULE: Full bracket, dates, times, TV channels Here’s everything you need to know to take part in the tournament. Who will play in the 2022 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey U18 World Championship? This year, eight teams will compete in the IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship. They are split into two groups of four. The IIHF has been suspended all national teams of Russia and Belarus participate in international tournaments, so Russia will not be in the tournament. The country will be replaced by Slovakia, which was about to be relegated to Division I; however, they are allowed to remain at the highest level with the Russian ban. IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey U18 World Championships GROUP A TEAM W-OTW-OTL-L PTSD Canada 0-0-0-0 0 Finland 0-0-0-0 0 Sweden 0-0-0-0 0 United States 0-0-0-0 0 GROUP B TEAM W-OTW-OTL-L PTSD Czech Republic 0-0-0-0 0 Germany 0-0-0-0 0 Slovakia 0-0-0-0 0 Switzerland 0-0-0-0 0 Where is the 2022 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey U18 World Championship? This year’s IIHF World Championship will take place in Wisconsin. Madison is the official host site, although Middleton also plays host to it. The University of Wisconsin’s LaBahn Arena will serve as the main venue for the event. Games in Middleton are played at the Capitol Ice Arena, home of the USHL’s Madison Capitols. The tournament was scheduled to take place in Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden in January; however, due to COVID-19, the tournament had to be moved and relocated. How To Watch The 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship In the United States, some games are broadcast on NHL Network. You can stream NHL Network on Sling TV, Fubo TV or DIRECTV Stream. Games not on the NHL network will be streamed on ESPN+. Canadian television: TSN, RDS

TSN, RDS Canada Live Stream:TSN.caTSN app Canadians can watch games on TSN (English) or RDS (French). TSN can be streamed on TSN.ca, through the TSN app and TSN Direct. When is the 2022 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey U18 World Championship? Get started: Monday 6 June

Monday 6 June End: Monday 13 June The tournament starts on June 6 with the start of the group game. The play-offs start on June 10 with the quarter-finals and relegation series, which will be played between the two bottom teams in Group B. The semi-finals and the fifth place match will be played on June 12, and the bronze and gold medal matches will be played. played on May 29. DATE TIME (ET) MATCHUP Monday 6 June 5 p.m. Slovakia vs. Czech Republic Monday 6 June 5 p.m. Canada vs Finland Monday 6 June 9 o’clock in the evening Switzerland vs. Germany Monday 6 June 9 o’clock in the evening Sweden vs. USA tuesday 7 june 5 p.m. Czech Republic vs. Germany tuesday 7 june 5 p.m. Canada vs Finland tuesday 7 june 9 o’clock in the evening Switzerland vs. Slovakia tuesday 7 june 9 o’clock in the evening USA vs Finland Thursday 9 June 5 p.m. Czech Republic vs. Switzerland Thursday 9 June 5 p.m. Finland vs. Sweden Thursday 9 June 9 o’clock in the evening Germany vs. Slovakia Thursday 9 June 9 o’clock in the evening USA vs Canada Friday 10 June 5 p.m. relegation series Friday 10 June 5 p.m. Quarter final Friday 10 June 9 o’clock in the evening Quarter final Sunday 12 June 3.30 pm Semi finals Sunday 12 June 3.30 pm relegation series Sunday 12 June 7:30 pm Semi finals Sunday 12 June 7:30 pm 5th place match Monday 13 June 3.30 pm relegation series Monday 13 June 4:30 in the afternoon Bronze medal game Monday 13 June 8:30 in the evening gold medal game

