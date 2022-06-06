Fans are calling on Travis Barker to stop making bold comments about Kourtney’s posts





Kardashian fans are begging Travis Barker to stop posting rather suggestive comments on his wife Kourtney’s Instagram photos. The couple, who married in Italy last month, are known for their PDA – often seen at red carpet events or at The Kardashians – but some fans are unimpressed by one bold comment on Kourt’s social media. This weekend, Kourtney, 43, shared a series of photos of himself on Instagram, captioning it: “Hi yes, this is Mrs. Barker, how can I help you?” And among the thousands of comments, Travis, 46, responded: “I have some ideas” next to an emoji with hands up. And followers were very divided, with one person replying, “You guys were cute in the beginning, but now it’s really kind of gross, you guys need to stop.” And a second added: “For the love of God, stop. I beg you more than Penelope at this point.” And a third asked them to “please stop”. However, others disagreed with many urging other followers to just be happy for them. One wrote: “You made sure Kourt finally got the love she deserves… you two are made for each other soul mates.” While another added: “Congratulations, she’s here to stay.” And a third said: “So Happy for you 2.” Kourtney’s daughter Penelope – who she shares with ex Scott Disick – recently didn’t have her mother’s PDA with Travis. on the show, The KardashiansKourt was seen playing table tennis with Penelope and Reign at Traviss’ house when the Blink-182 drummer came home. After a few pleasantries over ping pong, Kourtney went over to her other half, much to Penelopes’ disgust, leading the nine-year-old to show them who’s boss. Penelope exclaimed, Mom, don’t kiss,” to which Kourtney replied, Only one. Despite her mother’s pleas, Penelope had none of it and insisted, No. The couple is known for their PDA Alamy Last month, the couple celebrated their third wedding ceremony in beautiful Portofino, Italy, with all their family and friends. The couple announced their engagement in October 2021 and have since held a number of different ceremonies to celebrate it. The couple originally ran to One Love Chapel in Nevada in April to be married by an unlicensed Elvis impersonator.

