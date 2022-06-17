One of the Canadian hockey heroes was also a Catholic priest

Strolling through the bright halls of Toronto’s Hockey Hall of Fame offers a real education in the lives of some impressive athletes and coaches.

Gordie Howe, known as ‘Mr. Hockey,” the sport’s greatest player since the 1960s, and Wayne Gretzky, nicknamed “The Great One” after rewriting the National Hockey League record books in the 1990s, feature prominently in much of the 60,000 square foot building.

As millions around the world enjoy the Stanley Cup Playoffs that will eventually crown an NHL champion this month, the Hockey Hall of Fame takes on even greater significance for visitors. Jerseys and pucks from the NHL of yesteryear aren’t the only things to see. The place is a temple to not only the North American game, but also the international, including the Winter Olympics. Many of the 417 men and women inducted into the venue took part in the Olympics.

One such inductee, David Bauer, coached the Canadian men’s ice hockey team during the 1964 Winter Games in the Austrian city of Innsbruck. Largely credited with creating Canada’s first truly national hockey team, Bauer’s collection of amateurs pitted against the Soviet Union and its dominance of the international game at the time. For a country where hockey is the number 1 sport, Bauer’s legacy is truly amazing. An educator and Catholic priest, Bauer was a pioneer and remains an admired Canadian icon to this day.

Bauer, who died of cancer in 1988 at age 64, was born nearly 100 years ago in 1924, about 100 miles southwest of Toronto in the city of Waterloo. Bauer’s older brother, Bobby, who died in 1964, had helped the Boston Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 1939 and 1941. David Bauer also played hockey and was a member of the Oshawa Generals, where he won the 1945 Memorial Cup, Canada’s foremost junior hockey championship . A year later, he decided to become a priest and entered the seminary of the Basilian Fathers.

The Basilian Fathers – also known as the Congregation of Saint Basil – were founded in France in 1822 came to Canada in 1850 and founded St. Michael’s College two years later. Ordained in 1953, Bauer became a teacher and hockey coach at the school and coached the team to the Memorial Cup in 1961. He later served as the coach at St. Mark’s College at the University of British Columbia.

As a coach, Bauer always tried to put his players at ease, even if a player took the Lord’s name in vain during a match.

“Now, now,” he would say. “I pray around here.”

“The fact that Dad was a Basilian priest – he was very concerned about that, that people would misinterpret that he was trying to make everyone Catholic,” Rick Noonan, a friend of Bauer’s, told The Catholic Register† “But he was really ecumenical. And if you look at some of his teams, the year we won the Memorial Cup, there were more non-Catholics than Catholics. They all loved him equally.’

Creating a team that represented all of Canada

Bauer’s greatest achievement came in 1963, when he made it part of his mission to source talent from the country’s 10 provinces to represent Team Canada. Before that, the senior amateur club teams representing Canada in international competitions were mostly the most recent Allan Cup champions, dating back to 1920.

“I know a lot of people have laughed at us, especially in Toronto,” Bauer told reporters, according to the 2017 book Father Bauer and the Great Experiment: The Birth of Canadian Olympic Hockey by writer Greg Oliver. “But these guys are dedicated and patriotic. They work hard because they consider it an honor to represent their country.”

The tournament featured senior men’s amateur ice hockey teams from across Canada, including Brian Conacher, who would go on to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. He fondly remembers his former coach.

“He was an inspiring man. He was a great teacher,” Conacher said. “He was also a very good hockey player. He was good enough to play at a high level. But it was a great experience to be on the bench with him.”

Success and controversy at the ’64 Olympics

Once in Innsbruck after touring Europe to play exhibition games, the Canadian team nicknamed “The Nats” impressed at the Olympics. Canada took a win against Sweden in a game that is still legendary among hockey fans.

Oliver recalled the game this way: “A memorable 3-1 win over Sweden caused blood. Conacher suffered a cut to the forehead in the first period, but he stayed in the game. His coach was next to bleeding, punched on the forehead above his right eye by an errant broken stick thrown by Carl-Goran Oberg; no penalty was given, but had Bauer not acted the protective father and kept his enraged players on the bench, a brawl could have ensued. to apologize for the accident and was told, ‘That’s okay.’ Oberg was also pardoned by Bauer and was his guest for the Czech-USSR tilt the following day.”

Canada would finish fourth in those Olympics – just missing the medal podium after a 3-2 defeat to the USSR on the final day to go 5-2-0. The sight of Bauer dressed in black trousers and matching black shirt, punctuated by a white priestly collar when he faced the Soviets—representatives of a Communist nation at the time—certainly sent a silent message.

However, a different kind of controversy dogged the final of the tournament. The Canadian team, thinking it had done enough to take the bronze, missed out on a medal as it scored fewer goals than Czechoslovakia after a goal difference against all seven opponents, not just the top four.

The change in goal difference infuriated the Canadians, who had failed to score against Switzerland earlier in the tournament out of mercy.

Marshall Johnston, who would later become the general manager of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, put it best at the time: “The shepherd and his flock are flayed.”

It was that sporting gesture, something that illustrated Bauer’s coaching style, that eventually came to haunt Canada. The National Postin a 2018 article looking back at those Olympics, it called a “last-minute flurry of hockey/backroom trading/diplomatic trickery that deprived the first-ever running Canadian national hockey team a medal at the Innsbruck Games.”

“Everyone played hard that day,” Conacher recalled. “We showed everyone that we were competitive. We were robbed.”

The USSR was a great team at the time, in large part because the “amateurs” who made up the roster were mostly paid military personnel who cut off their regular work duties so they could play hockey full-time. The USSR team consisted of professionals posing as amateurs. It was a practice practiced by the communist government for decades and certainly gave its ice hockey program a head start. The practice ended in the early 1990s with the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

The Soviets went undefeated and took gold in 1964. Nevertheless, Bauer’s vision would forever change the way Canada was represented in international tournaments. After those Winter Games, the team toured Europe, a journey highlighted by an audience with Pope Paul VI at the Vatican.

Bauer’s work extends beyond Canada’s borders

Bauer, who opposed growing professionalism in the amateur game, later moved on to serve as the national team manager. He oversaw Canada’s run to the bronze medal at the 1966 and 1967 World Championships and the 1968 Winter Olympics in the French city of Grenoble. He later served as manager of Team Canada, which finished sixth at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.

Bauer eventually became an international hockey ambassador, teaching the game in Japan with a focus on personal growth and discipline. He also coached Austria’s national hockey team at the 1973 Ice Hockey World Championships, where they finished in 11th place.

Bauer’s legacy lives on – and not just in those who remember him. Last February, St. Mark’s College and Corpus Christi College — both in British Columbia — announced the Father David Bauer Award for Athletic Excellence, which awards $1,000 annually to a student at both colleges.

Aside from the Hockey Hall of Fame, Bauer was also inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame, and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame. A 1,750-seat arena in Calgary is known as the Father David Bauer Olympic Arena, yet another reminder to visitors of the huge impact he had on sport in Canada and the world.

Clemente Lisi is a senior editor and a regular contributor to Religion Unplugged. He is a former deputy chief of news at the New York Daily News and teaches journalism at The King’s College in New York City.

