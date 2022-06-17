Georgia Tech Football 2022 Breakout Players: Kyle Kennard





Kyle Kennard has definitely had some breakout performances, maybe even a breakout game or two, but he’s yet to put together a full breakout season. This year, the Atlanta sophomore is off to a great start putting on a show. Jared Ivey switched to Ole Miss (short reminder that the Rebels are coming to Bobby Dodd on September 17), and Jordan Domineck also jumped to the SEC West to join the Arkansas Razorbacks. Needless to say, there are shoes to fill. Listed at 65.235 pounds, Kennard’s size, speed and strength make him a force on the brink. When defending the run, he can create matchup problems in the interior, but coaches Thacker and Tillman will definitely use him more often in pass rush as he has shown the ability to rush quarterbacks in previous appearances. His height and wingspan also give him the ability to create separation at the point of attack, allowing him to get rid of blocks effectively. He has also shown discipline in the past, with the ability to set the edge, restrain mobile quarterbacks and limit offensive damage. We all know all too well that during Kenny Picketts’ time in Pittsburgh, he scorched our secondary through the air and made potential Tech tackers look silly with his scrambling skill at times. As you can see in the clip above, Kennard does a great job getting onto the field, but not to the point of being washed out by the double team. He keeps everything in check, takes a big shot from the right guard, then uses his speed to track down a cunning Kenny Pickett. Tech eventually lost the game, but this game came at a crucial point just before half time, forcing a fourth deficit to leave Pitt on three points. That situational awareness and maturity will be a necessity in this year’s defense. In 2020, Kennard registered just 7 tackles, 2.5 TFL and 2.5 sacks in three games played. The following season, he doubled his tackles and remained consistent in devastating backfield plays. This season we will see his numbers improve drastically. That’s partly because of the pieces that have moved on, but mainly because of his growth in the program. He’s going to have to become more of a ballhawk this season as he has another forced fumble, recovered fumble or interception (hey… defensive linemen can intercept the ball), so let’s hope the technical defense returns to that opportunistic playstyle we’ve seen in the past.

