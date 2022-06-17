The International Tennis Hall of Fame is entering the public phase of a $12 million capital campaign to improve connections with the local and global communities served by the organization and to support the preservation of its historic property. The campaign,Tennis foreveris a nod to the long-lasting and lasting impact its initiatives will have on the nonprofit and those it serves.

The next decade will provide endless opportunities to further the mission of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Iconic champions will be inaugurated, exciting new museum technologies will showcase, and the globalization of our game and audience will only accelerate. The resources of this campaign will enable us to address these challenges, said Mike Goss, president of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and member of the Tennis Forever Capital Campaign Committee.

$9.3 million has been pledged during the campaign leadership phase. Certain initiatives have already been launched and are having a positive impact. This includes the implementation and sustainability of TeamFAME, a community-based youth development program, the re-emergence of 140-year-old lawns, and advancements in digitizing museum collection assets for use in educational and inspirational content.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. The organization does meaningful work that embodies its mission to celebrate tennis history and its champions worldwide. There is great momentum for further growth. The Tennis Forever Capital campaign is critical to creating a solid foundation to support this work, and is a necessary springboard to an impactful, digital future, said John Arnhold, co-chair of the Tennis ForeverCapital campaign and president emeritus of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The initiatives of the Tennis Forever Capital Campaign focus on two categories: connection and retention.

Connecting with Communities

A greater emphasis on engaging tennis fans worldwide in sporting history through digital content and exhibits, and programs to envelop the local community through community-based tennis and education programs.

The capital campaign finances the following initiatives:

Development and implementation of TeamFAME, a local branch of the National Junior Tennis & Learning network, which uses tennis as a means to support, educate and serve a growing population of underserved youth, ultimately giving them champion attributes get success for the future. Since the fall of 2018, TeamFAME has assisted high school students in Newport County through tennis training, academic support, character building programs, and health and wellness services. In addition, TeamFAME is actively involved in community tennis programs to reach primary school students and will initiate leadership programs in secondary schools, with the ultimate goal of delivering services across K12.

The digitization of the museum’s tennis history collection, including more than 25,000 tennis artifacts and 300,000 photos, videos and publications.Tennis foreverhas also funded the development of award-winning digital exhibits available to tennis fans around the world, including:breaking down barriers,exploring the history of black tennis, andSmash Hit: the evolution of the tennis racket.



A comprehensive oral history interview project to capture the Hall of Famers’ first-person inspirational stories, used for exhibition and video content, teaching and research projects, and conservation purposes.

Renovation and modernization of the International Tennis Hall of Fames Enshrinement Gallery to provide a 21st-century fan experience on par with the Hall of Famers, and an extension of this experience for museum visitors and online fans alike.

The digitization of the museum collection allows the International Tennis Hall of Fame to connect with tens of millions of tennis fans around the world at any time through innovative content, said David Goulden, co-chair of Tennis Forever Capital Campaign. It is a critical next step in the company’s growth, and the Tennis Forever Capital campaign will ensure that this impactful growth takes place and in a way that prepares the organization for a financially stable future.

Preserving a historical and thriving property

Maintenance and stewardship of the 140-year-old National Historic Landmark property that houses the International Tennis Hall of Fame. This is vital to ensure long-term sustainability as a thriving venue for professional tennis, recreational tennis and community gatherings.



Campaign initiatives include:

Complete renovation and long-term maintenance of the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s historic lawns to preserve the Newport tennis tradition. The refurbishment of the court was completed in 2019 and the results are visible in positive feedback from professional tennis players on the ATP Tour, as well as in an improved and consistent playing experience for all levels, from juniors to community members to professionals.

Renovation of the Court Tennis facility in the Hall of Fame to ensure the permanence of this historic version of tennis that predates lawn tennis and is still actively played on fewer than 50 tennis courts in the world. This renovation will also better integrate Court Tennis into the experience of museum visitors for educational purposes.

Restoration of an external decorative frieze on the property’s main entrance on Bellevue Avenue, originally for the design and construction of the 1880’s architecturally significant property.

Develop a master maintenance plan that provides long-term care for National Historic Landmark property with insight from architects, custodians and engineers.

The Hall of Fame is one of the most beautiful, historic and special tennis facilities in the world. Grass courts are a rarity due to the great care required. To keep the facility competitive and attractive to professional tournament and recreational players, the courts need to be maintained to a very high standard and this campaign has made that possible. News of the new and improved courts will continue to spread and more and more people of all skill levels will want to play in the International Tennis Hall of Fame, said Hall of Famer Stan Smith, who is also an Honorary Co-Chair of Tennis Forever.

He continued: Tennis Forever is so important to the future of the International Tennis Hall of Fames and the future of our sport. The new content produced through digitization and oral histories provides the Hall of Fame with wonderful new ways to share the Hall of Famers’ stories. They are all special people whose stories are motivating and inspiring. This capital campaign will directly impact the Hall of Fame’s ability to use tennis history to inspire future generations of tennis players.

The Tennis Forever Capital Campaign is co-chaired by John Arnhold, David Goulden and Nancy von Auersperg. Hall of Famers Charlie Pasarell, Monica Seles, Pam Shriver and Stan Smith are honorary co-chairs. The campaign committee includes Russ Fradin, Marianne Gaige, Michael F. Goss, Steve Lewinstein, Andrea Lisher, E. Ramone Segree, Dana Tananbaum and Todd Traina.

For more information about the Tennis Forever Capital campaign, please visit:tennisfame.com/tennisforever†