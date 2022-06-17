Hockey Canada Invites 41 CHL Players to Men’s Summer Under-18 National Team Selection Camp





Hockey Canada has invited 44 players, 41 of whom compete in the CHL, to their National Mens Summer Under-18 Team squad camp ahead of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2022. The camp will take place July 20-23 at the Markin MacPhail Center in the WinSports Canada Olympic Park in Calgary, before a final roster is made on July 24. The tournament, played in Red Deer, will take place from July 31 to August 6. We are excited to bring together a group of 44 athletes with a solid foundation of junior and international experience for the selection camp, said Alan Millar, Hockey Canada’s director of player personnel. As our players prepare to compete in short-term competitions, we know that all 44 players will come to camp, ready to compete for a spot on the team and the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf in international competitions. The squad consists of four goalkeepers, 14 defenders and 26 forwards and includes 17 players from the WHL, 16 from the OHL and eight from the QMJHL. Following the roster of Canada’s 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup team, they will play two games against a red and white team from the Canadian National Youth Team Camp. 41 CHL Players Named To Hockey Canada’s National Mens Summer Under-18 Team Squad Camp Goalkeepers: Carson Bjarnason (Brandon/WHL)

Scott Ratzlaff (Seattle/WHL)

Jackson Unger (Moose Jaw/WHL) defenders: Beau Akey (Barrie/OHL)

Cameron Allen (Guelph/OHL)

Oliver Bonk (London/OHL)

Luke Coughlin (Rimouski/QMJHL)

Alexis Daviault (Sarnia/OHL)

Lukas Dragicevic (Tri-City/WHL)

Kaden Hammell (Kamloops/WHL)

Mazden Leslie (Vancouver/WHL)

Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax/QMJHL)

Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon/WHL)

Etienne Morin (Moncton/QMJHL)

Caden Price (Kelowna/WHL)

Jordan Tourigny (Shawinigan/QMJHL)

Saige Weinstein (Spokane/WHL) ahead: Denver Barkley (London/OHL)

Colby Barlow (Owen Sound/OHL)

Zachary Benson (Winningg/WHL)

Cole Brown (Hamilton/OHL)

Mathieu Cataford (Halifax/QMJHL)

Vincent Collard (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL)

Andrew Cristall (Kelowna/WHL)

Ethan Gauthier (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

Riley Heidt (Prince George/WHL)

Tanner Howe (Regina/WHL)

Nick Lardis (Peterborough/OHL)

Kalen Lind (Red Deer/WHL)

Angus MacDonell (Sarnia/OHL)

Ethan Miedema (Windsor/OHL)

Marco Mignosa (Sault Ste. Marie / OHL)

Luke Misa (Mississauga/OHL)

Sam Oremba (Seattle/WHL)

Tyler Peddle (Drummondville/QMJHL)

Luca Pinelli (Ottawa/OHL)

Carson Rehkopf (Kitchenmaker/OHL)

Calum Ritchie (Oshawa/OHL)

Matthew Soto (Kingston/OHL)

Logan Wormald (Lethbridge/WHL)

Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw/WHL)

